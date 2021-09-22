CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

Instant Pot Meatloaf Recipe

By Kristen Carli
Mashed
Mashed
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Instant Pot meatloaf? Yes, you read that right. We didn't even really believe it ourselves, but once again, the Instant Pot is proving that it's the jack of all trades in the kitchen. It's pretty crazy to think you can cook a whole meatloaf in the kitchen device, but it's really easy and incredibly tasty. Recipe developer and private practice registered dietician Kristen Carli loves using her Instant Pot for a variety of different recipes, and this one is no exception. "I love any opportunity to use my Instant Pot. Set it and forget it," Carli raves. "The Instant Pot will cook the meat thoroughly and quickly."

www.mashed.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

Wendy's Baked Potato: What To Know Before Ordering

There's no denying that a meal from one of your favorite fast food restaurants just hits the spot every once in a while. Juicy burgers, nuggets, and chicken sandwiches are all staple menu items at quick-service eateries across the country, and you can almost guarantee it's best accompanied by a delicious side order of fries.
RESTAURANTS
Fox News

Cheesy BLT dip for game day: Try the recipe

There’s something about BLTs that just hearkens back to childhood and makes us happy. They’re super simple to assemble, toasted to perfection, and just as good for lunch or dinner as they are a late-night snack (paired with Sabrina the Teenage Witch, anyone?). But what if you combined the nostalgic...
RECIPES
Mashed

40% Agree This Is The Worst Brand Of Mayonnaise

When it comes to condiments, people tend to be passionate about their choice, whether it be the nostalgic variety always on hand throughout their childhood, or an even better option they discovered later in life. Mayonnaise, the creamy spread consisting of egg, oil, and an acid emulsified together, is no exception.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Instant Pot#Loaf#Meatloaf#Nutrition#Food Drink#Worcestershire
knuj.net

Creamy Reuben Casserole

This Reuben casserole dish is great to serve at a potluck or any time. It features corned beef, sauerkraut and other ingredients that make Reuben sandwiches so popular. 1 can (14 ounces) sauerkraut, rinsed and well drained. 1-1/4 cups chopped cooked corned beef. 1 cup sour cream. 1 small onion,...
RECIPES
TechRadar

I discovered this air fryer trick and it’s a game-changer for making fries

French fries are one of the tastiest treats you can indulge in. These crisp crunchy sticks of potato, which were created in the 1780s, have become a staple at dinner times. Traditionally deep-fried in gallons of oil, you’re now just as likely to use one of the best air fryers, which circulate hot air around food to crisp it rather than relying on oil, to get your weekly, or daily, fix of French fries.
FOOD & DRINKS
aymag.com

Recipe Monday: Creamy Beef Taco Soup

‘Memba the taco soup recipe we all made the last few years, and if we eat it one more time, we might die? Yeah, that one. I have totally retired it and wanted something creamier. I found this on a Facebook post for ketogenic diet followers. But we all need more fat (I’ll save that for another discussion, but I am a health coach now. Or will be in eight days).
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Milk
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Mashed

Best Tuna Salad Recipe

Back to school season is upon us, and lunches can start to get boring pretty quickly. We totally get it, and we have a tasty solution to that issue. Recipe developer Susan Olayinka of The Flexible Fridge makes a mega easy tuna salad sandwich that features just eight ingredients and simple steps to toss together. We know your family will relish this recipe — pun completely intended.
RECIPES
EatThis

The Worst Mistakes Everyone Makes Cooking Eggs, According to a Chef

Eggs are the quintessential breakfast food and, unlike some of our other favorites—waffles, pancakes, bagels—they're a healthy way to start the day. Eggs raise your HDL (otherwise known as your "good cholesterol") and have other health benefits including providing a good protein boost, building muscle, keeping your bones strong, and reducing inflammation.
FOOD & DRINKS
EatThis

Secret Effects of Eating Green Beans, Says Science

If you are a green bean lover, then you are in good company. Whether you call them string beans, snap beans, or classic green beans, these veggies are one of the most popular veggies to eat in the US.—the 4th most popular vegetable overall if you want to get specific.
SCIENCE
Parade

The 19 Best Soup Recipes of 2021 Will Definitely Come in Handy This Fall

Are you a soup lover? I mean a hardcore, enjoy a bowl before your entree, kind of soup lover? Beef or chicken, broth-based, cheesy, or creamy soups, you have to love them all!. With comfort food being our specialty, you have to imagine that soups are one of the most popular recipe sections on the site. We have everything from classic chicken noodle soup and hearty beef and vegetable soup, to the more imaginative bacon beer cheese soup with chicken.
RECIPES
foodcontessa.com

Quick Oreo Balls Recipe

If Oreos are on your list of favorite cookies then this dessert is totally for you! These little Oreo balls are very easy to make and simply delicious! Ideal for birthday parties, weekend picnic, sweet treat after lunch, these quick chocolate balls are so beautiful and rich! Here is the recipe:
FOOD & DRINKS
EatThis

We Tried 6 Store-Bought Rotisserie Chickens & This Is the Best

It sounds counterintuitive to go into a supermarket to buy ingredients to cook with, only to emerge with a ready-cooked entree. But you know what? We're tired. When you can have dinner hot and ready on the table before the groceries are even put away—and for just a few bucks—a rotisserie chicken is a no-brainer.
FOOD & DRINKS
whitehallledger.com

RECIPE OF THE WEEK: Sausages and Peppers Country Style

As the weather cools, hearty meals often take center stage. Home cooks may have plenty of go-to recipes to feed their families and guests. But expanding your culinary horizons can lead to some new family favorites. Sausage and pepper dishes exist in many different cultures, and can be found everywhere...
RECIPES
Mental_Floss

What the Color of the Tag on Your Bread Bag Really Means

Many shoppers check the price tag, nutrition label, and ingredients list on a grocery item before tossing it in their shopping cart. When you're browsing the bakery section of your supermarket, there's one more part of the package worth checking: The color of the tag cinching the bread bag. According to Reader's Digest, this piece of plastic can tell you whether a loaf is freshly baked or past its prime.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Mashed

You Should Start Eating More Hard-Boiled Eggs. Here's Why

Eggs are a magical food. They can be prepared in a number of different ways — scrambled, sunny-side-up, poached, hard-boiled, over easy, whipped up as an omelet, baked into a quiche, basted, the list goes on. Eggs are rich in proteins and other essential vitamins and nutrients (per Healthline). They can be eaten during any time of the day, whether for breakfast, lunch, dinner, or even dessert. They are the main component of several baked goods, too, acting as a leavening agent and binder. They are even used in some cocktails, believe it or not, including the ever-famous gin fizz.
SCIENCE
Mashed

Valerie Bertinelli's Tasty Spin On Chocolate Chip Cookies Has Fans Drooling

You can find cookies flavored with just about anything these days from peanut butter to pumpkin spice, and while they're all certainly worth a taste, none can really compare to the classic chocolate chip cookie. Created in the 1930s by Ruth Wakefield (via The Sugar Association), the combination of chewy cookie with succulent chunks of semi-sweet chocolate provides a delightful mixture of flavors and textures that is so satisfying and delicious, it's even been given its own holiday: National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day, which National Day Calendar says is celebrated every year on August 4.
CELEBRITIES
Mashed

Mashed

63K+
Followers
21K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

 https://www.mashed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy