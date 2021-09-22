Instant Pot Meatloaf Recipe

Instant Pot meatloaf? Yes, you read that right. We didn't even really believe it ourselves, but once again, the Instant Pot is proving that it's the jack of all trades in the kitchen. It's pretty crazy to think you can cook a whole meatloaf in the kitchen device, but it's really easy and incredibly tasty. Recipe developer and private practice registered dietician Kristen Carli loves using her Instant Pot for a variety of different recipes, and this one is no exception. "I love any opportunity to use my Instant Pot. Set it and forget it," Carli raves. "The Instant Pot will cook the meat thoroughly and quickly."