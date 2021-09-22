CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Otc Cough, Cold And Allergy Medicine Market Research, Growth Trends and Competitive Analysis 2021-2027| Trends Market Research

Cover picture for the articleOver the cough are the products which are used to relieve symptoms of cold, flu, and allergy, including nasal stuffiness and congestion, sneezing, runny noses, sore throat, and cough. The main causes of these symptoms are common cold, influenza virus, allergic rhinitis, fever and sinus infections. Global OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine Market is expected to grow in the forecasted period, in 2018 market size of the OTC Cough, Cold & Allergy Medicine was XX million and in 2028 is expected to reach at XX million with growing CAGR of XX%.

