CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Nasal Drugs Show Promise in Slowing Parkinson's Progression in Mice

technologynetworks.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePotential new treatments for Parkinson’s disease developed by researchers at Rush University Medical Center have shown success in slowing progression of the disease in mice. In a study published in Nature Communications, Rush researchers found that two different peptides (chains of amino acids) helped slow the spread of alpha-synuclein, a protein that occurs in abnormal protein deposits called Lewy bodies in the brain. Lewy bodies are hallmarks of Parkinson’s disease, the most common movement disorder affecting about 1.2 million people in the United States and Canada.

www.technologynetworks.com

Comments / 0

Related
EatThis

The #1 Cause of Parkinson's, According to Doctors

Of the many diseases lurking around the corners of our lives, Parkinson's is a scary one because it's not extremely well known to laymen how you get it. Is it bad habits? Poor living? It seemed to strike notable people like Michael J. Fox out of nowhere. What's the #1 cause of Parkinson's? We reached out to James Beck, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer and Senior Vice President of the Parkinson's Foundation, to ask what's the #1 cause of Parkinson's. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Study rules out an antioxidant treatment for slowing the progression of Parkinson's disease

The hypothesis that raising the brain levels of the natural antioxidant urate could slow the progression of Parkinson's disease (PD) has been disproven by researchers at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH). Still, the rigor of the clinical study and some of its novel investigative approaches are seen as improving the prospects for future clinical trials to demonstrate the benefits of disease-modifying therapies for people with Parkinson's disease. The results were published in Journal of the American Medical Association.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MySanAntonio

The promising effects of an α-synuclein targeted immunotherapy in treating early Parkinson's disease

MILWAUKEE (PRWEB) September 14, 2021. Patients with early Parkinson’s disease (PD) who were treated for two years with prasinezumab, an α-synuclein targeted immunotherapy, saw more favorable motor progression scores than those who received delayed-start treatment with prasinezumab, according to a study being presented at the MDS Virtual Congress 2021. Aggregation...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesse Brown
verywellhealth.com

What Are Parkinson's Plus Syndromes?

Parkinson's disease is the most common degenerative neurological disorder of the central nervous system. It mainly affects movement and motor skills. Other neurological diseases mimic many Parkinson's disease symptoms. These disorders are referred to as Parkinson plus syndromes, or atypical parkinsonian syndromes. They are related to Parkinson's disease because they all negatively affect the brain or spinal cord nerve cells, and they are progressive with no available cure.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
riverbender.com

The Dramatic Impact Of Brain Stimulation On Parkinson’s Disease

PEORIA - Each year, an estimated 60,000 Americans get the devastating news that they have Parkinson’s disease. Parkinson's disease (PD) is a progressive neurodegenerative disorder. Symptoms usually develop slowly and can include tremor, bradykinesia (slowness of movement), limb rigidity, and gait and balance problems. Parkinson’s disease can rob a person...
PEORIA, IL
NIH Director's Blog

Drugs treat spinal disc degeneration in mice

Scientists reduced age-related disc degeneration in mice using an experimental drug combination that targets aging cells. The findings could help lead to new treatments for a common cause of chronic back pain. Back pain is a leading cause of long-term disability. It often results from the degeneration of discs between...
SCIENCE
parkinsonsnewstoday.com

The Lighter Side of Parkinson’s

Parkinson’s disease (PD) is a serious illness that can have major effects on a person, both physically and emotionally. As a caregiver to my older sister, Bev, I have witnessed those changes in her after she was diagnosed in 2017. But can there be a lighter side to the disease?...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Mice#Lewy Body Dementia#Canada#Nature Communications#Alpha Synuclein#Tlr2 Interacting#Tidm#Nemo
parkinsonsnewstoday.com

A Fresh Look at Parkinson’s Self-Management

The power of the human mind to reshape itself, adapt to even the most traumatic of events, is a gift given to me by the head injury patients from my past clinical experience. Their courage inspired me to find a scientific model to help me with my own Parkinson’s disease (PD) brain injury.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
pharmacytimes.com

COVID-19 Nasal Vaccine Candidate Shows Promise of Development

Investigators said that NanoSTING, can be shipped and stored without the need for freezing for up to 11 months. An intranasal subunit vaccine, NanoSTING, against severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 is being developed, according to a report in iScience. “Mucosal vaccination can stimulate both systemic and mucosal immunity and...
SCIENCE
verywellhealth.com

What Is Advanced Parkinson’s Disease?

Advanced Parkinson’s disease (APD) is a late stage of Parkinson’s disease that is marked by limited mobility. Medications are used to control Parkinson’s in early stages. When these medications lose their ability to work effectively and symptoms progress, physicians classify it as advanced Parkinson’s disease. APD usually occurs after 10...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
The Independent

New drug shows promise in treating bowel cancer

A potential new treatment for incurable bowel cancer has been identified by researchers.The medication appeared to slow the regrowth of tumours among some people in clinical trials.Researchers compared 44 patients who took the drug, adavosertib, with 25 patients who did not.They found it delayed tumour growth by about two months on average and had relatively few side effects.The drug – which is taken as a pill – had most impact in the 31 patients with left-sided/rectal tumours, increasing overall survival, meaning patients lived longer.Lead author Dr Jenny Seligmann, of the University of Leeds, said: "The findings are particularly encouraging as...
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
parkinsonsnewstoday.com

In Harmony: Navigating Relationships and Parkinson’s

The COVID-19 pandemic has led many of us to realize how much relationships, interactions with others, and social support mean to us. We as humans were created to be social. For people with Parkinson’s disease (PD) and other chronic illnesses, the isolation, anxiety, and depression may feel even greater. During...
MENTAL HEALTH
parkinsonsnewstoday.com

Kayaking May Be an Ideal Activity for Those With Parkinson’s

As Parkinson’s disease progresses, it can become harder for someone to find physical activities they can do with others, which can affect their social life. However, a few years ago, my husband, Mike, and I discovered something we could do together: kayaking. Like other paddle sports, kayaking incorporates many of...
RETAIL
Nature.com

Smartphone monitoring for Parkinson’s disease

Smartphone-based digital sensors enable frequent, personalized monitoring of symptoms and may facilitate scientific research as well as clinical care. Karen O’Leary is an Associate Research Analysis Editor with Nature Medicine. Digital sensors can be used to collect real-world data about diseases, and can provide valuable information about their heterogeneity and...
ELECTRONICS
Massive Science

Mice don’t get Alzheimer’s, so why test Alzheimer's drugs on them?

In the course of delivering the 2013 Cartwright Lecture at Columbia University, molecular biology pioneer Sydney Brenner made a startling prediction. The Nobel Prize winner had done foundational work in genetic regulation of development — and as a side project, laid the groundwork for the development of the C. elegans worm as a model organism for genetic research — so most in the audience expected his lecture to cover some aspect of the evolution of simple nervous systems. Instead, he spent the majority of his time arguing that the age of the model organism was coming to an end. In short, thanks to advances in human genomics and tissue cultivation, the future of biomedical research would not require the necessary evil of animal testing, which, on top of ethical concerns, was a poor predictor of a drug’s efficacy in human subjects.
CANCER
utah.edu

Early-Stage Drug Candidate Diminishes Deficits in Parkinson’s Disease

Associate Director, Science Communications, University of Utah Health. Chemical compound reduces alpha-synuclein, cell stress. University of Utah Health scientists have identified a molecule that slows cells’ production of alpha-synuclein, a protein that forms toxic aggregates in the brains of people with Parkinson’s disease. Its discovery points toward a new strategy for treating the disease and potentially stopping its progression.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
technologynetworks.com

Genetic Brain Disease Reversed After Birth in Mice

Researchers at the RIKEN Cluster for Pioneering Research (CPR) in Japan report that Kleefstra syndrome, a genetic disorder that leads to intellectual disability, can be reversed after birth in a mouse model of the disease. Published in the scientific journal iScience, the series of experiments led by Yoichi Shinkai showed that postnatal treatment resulted in improved symptoms, both in the brain and in behavior.
SCIENCE
Epicurious

7 Tools That Make Cooking With Parkinson’s Easier

All products featured on Epicurious are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. A Parkinson’s diagnosis brings a period of massive home reassessment, with every chair and throw rug now subject to scrutiny. The kitchen, packed as it is with pointy objects and hot surfaces, might appear to be the most dangerous room in the house.
RETAIL
townepost.com

Swinging for Parkinson’s

Ted Kitchel Scores a Hole in One With Annual Golf Fundraiser. Being diagnosed with a progressive disease for which there is no cure is unimaginable to most of us. It’s a reality that Center Grove resident and former Indiana University All-American basketball player Ted Kitchel has been living with for five years. He is among the nearly one million people in the United States who are living with Parkinson’s disease. Every year, 60,000 people are diagnosed. The disease is a progressive nervous system disorder that affects movement. It can cause tremors, stiffness and slow movement.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy