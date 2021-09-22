CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

The Latest: Fleetwood moves on after breakup of 'Moliwood'

By The Associated Press
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z7pyn_0c4fZNGj00
Ryder Cup Golf Team Europe's Tommy Fleetwood reacts on the sixth hole during a practice day at the Ryder Cup at the Whistling Straits Golf Course Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, in Sheboygan, Wis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) (Jeff Roberson)

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — (AP) — The Latest on the Ryder Cup, the golf showdown between the United States and Europe (all times CDT):

___

1 p.m.

Batman without Robin, Frick without Frack, peanut butter without jelly.

England’s Tommy Fleetwood, half of the most celebrated pairing at the last Ryder Cup — dubbed “Moliwood” — will have to forge on with a new partner or two at Whistling Straits. His sidekick from that 2018 event, Italian Francesco Molinari, a British Open champion with three previous appearances in the Cup, failed to qualify this time around or secure a captain’s pick.

“He would have loved to be here,” Fleetwood said Wednesday of Molinari, with whom he combined to steal the headlines and produce a perfect 4-0 record in team play three years ago outside Paris.

The partnership grew out of a friendship between the two Europeans and they spun their genuine affection for one another into comic gold. In a video produced not long after Europe won at LeGolf National, the two went so far as to pose lying in bed together — with the Ryder Cup perched on the pillows between them.

For all that, Fleetwood signaled that it’s time for Europe’s golf fans to move on.

“We’re obviously very, very close,” Fleetwood said, but quickly added: “I think people may be overly focused on it. It’s not around this week, but also we have an unbelievable team, and I can’t wait to partner up with whoever that’s going to be.”

___

Noon

Xander Schauffele doesn't have a lot of favorite memories of the Ryder Cup, mainly because he never watched a lot of golf on television. Schauffele says he usually watched golf on a Sunday afternoon to fall asleep.

He says he would watch the San Diego Chargers. Then, his father would switch over to golf and Schauffele would doze off. He woke up in time for Sunday Night Football.

Schauffele says he's seen the highlights just like any other young golf fan. But his strongest memories were of Tiger Woods in a red shirt on Sunday. He says Woods wasn't always wearing red at the Ryder Cup unless that was the Sunday outfit for the U.S. team.

Schauffele won the gold medal at the Olympics this year. He says his priority for watching golf on TV were the majors, The Players Championship, the Ryder Cup and then later the Presidents Cup. “Those were kind of the order of how my dreams stacked up,” he said.

___

11 a.m.

What started as a pledge now appears to be a tradition in the Ryder Cup: Padraig Harrington says he'll be getting a tattoo if Europe wins.

Thomas Bjorn followed through on his promise in France three years ago by getting a tattoo of the Ryder Cup on his buttocks.

Harrington says he's happy that it's all his team asked for because he would have been willing to give a lot more for another victory. Turns out he really didn't even ask. The captain says it's become an unwritten rule that has come up in conversation.

The Irishman doesn't have any tattoos. He says he would look forward to that experience. But he wouldn't quite reveal where he would have it put on his body.

___

10:20 a.m.

What better way for the Europeans to lure fans to their side at the Ryder Cup than by wearing Green Bay Packers colors and donning Cheesehead hats while they're in Wisconsin?

Clad in white pullovers with green and yellow striping down the sides, the European players did all they could to endear themselves to the crowd on the first tee box Wednesday. After posing for a photo op, the players took off the foam headwear and threw it into the stands, before heading out for practice rounds at brisk-and-breezy Whistling Straits.

America's home-course advantage figures to be accentuated this year because of COVID 19-related travel restrictions that will make it difficult for European fans to make it to the course, located in the heart of America's dairy country.

European captain Padraig Harrington said team managers had suggested a green motif for some of the uniforms as a way of honoring his Irish homeland. Harrington said he wasn't so concerned with that, but he suggested adding some yellow to the green as a tribute of sorts to the local NFL team.

Certainly couldn't hurt to try to get some Wisconsin folks on his team's side, he figured.

Pairings for the opening round will be released Thursday evening, with play starting with alternate-shot matches Friday morning. Europe holds the cup and has won nine of the last 12 meetings.

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Golf Channel

'Moliwood' no more, Tommy Fleetwood in the market for new Ryder Cup partner

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. – Three years ago in Paris, “Moliwood” was unstoppable. The duo of Tommy Fleetwood and Francesco Molinari went 4-0-0 in the team sessions and led the home team to a seven-point rout. Unfortunately for both the European team and Fleetwood, Molinari didn’t qualify for this year’s squad which...
GOLF
newschain

Tommy Fleetwood ready to forge new partnership after ‘Moliwood’ success in Paris

Tommy Fleetwood has consigned his ‘Moliwood’ partnership with Francesco Molinari to the history books and is looking to create new memories at Whistling Straits. The English-Italian pairing won four points together over the first two days in Paris three years ago, playing a large part in laying the foundations for the the European team’s seven-point winning margin.
GOLF
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
AFP

Schauffele and Cantlay to face McIlroy and Poulter as Ryder Cup opens

Americans Xander Schauffele, the Tokyo Olympic champion, and US PGA playoff winner Patrick Cantlay face Europe's Ian Poulter and Rory McIlroy in Friday's opening foursomes session of the Ryder Cup. Pairings revealed at Thursday's opening ceremony unveiled the lineup for the first session of the 43rd biennial match play showdown between holders Europe and the United States at Whistling Straits. Europe talisman Poulter and four-time major winner McIlroy, who combined for a foursomes point at Paris in 2018, go off last against Schauffele and Cantlay. "This is going to be another special match," Poulter said. "It's about putting points on the board. We've done that a lot for Team Europe and we're going to do it again."
GOLF
Sports Illustrated

2021 Ryder Cup: TV Times, Scoring, Format, How it Works, Rosters, History

The United States Ryder Cup team and captain Steve Stricker will host the 2021 Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin against the European team captained by Padraig Harrington. This is the 43rd playing of the Ryder Cup, which was originally scheduled for 2020 but was delayed by a year...
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robin
Person
Tiger Woods
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To Significant Tiger Woods News

Tiger Woods has been keeping things pretty close to the vest in regards to his recovery and his future in the sport. The 15-time major champion was in a serious car accident in Southern California in late February. He’s since undergone multiple surgeries and months of rehab. This week, the...
GOLF
The Spun

Paige Spiranac Has A Blunt Message For The PGA Tour

Earlier today, the PGA Tour announced it would be banning fans who yell “Brooksie” toward Bryson DeChambeau when he’s on the course. DeChambeau has expressed his displeasure with this heckling, given the mutual animosity between him and Brooks Koepka. You can count golf social media personality and PointsBet contributor Paige...
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Steve Stricker: I'll give Brooks Koepka a JINGLE ahead of Ryder Cup

Everything for the Ryder Cup has been finalised apart from one thing: Will Brooks Koepka make the team?. The big-hitting American injured his left wrist at the Tour Championship at East Lake a few weeks ago. He was hitting a wedge but immediately dropped the club after impact, uplifting what...
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ryder Cup#Presidents Cup#Ap#Whistling Straits#Italian#British#Europeans#Legolf National#The San Diego Chargers#Irishman#Green Bay Packers#Covid
golfmonthly.com

Who Is Justin Thomas’ Girlfriend?

Justin Thomas has been a regular feature of the world’s top 10 for a few years now and bagged his first major title in 2017 at the PGA Championship. Get to know his girlfriend Jillian Wisniewski below. Who Is Justin Thomas’ Girlfriend?. The pair are believed to have been together...
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Sports
Sportico

Ryder Cup Riches: Pride the Only Prize in This Meeting of Pros

The 43rd Ryder Cup starts Friday at Whistling Straits in Haven, Wisc. A team of 12 U.S. golfers, captained by Steve Stricker, will take on a team of 12 European golfers, captained by Ireland’s Padraig Harrington. The winning team will take home a cash prize of . . . $0. The Ryder Cup is a unique professional sports event in that the athletes aren’t paid. The Olympics, which feature both pro and amateur athletes, might seem analogous. Yet Olympic national teams frequently provide medalists with cash prizes. The Ryder Cup eschews cash prizes altogether. Perhaps one might consider an NCAA sports tournament to bear...
GOLF
The Independent

Europe: Team without a country but many wins at Ryder Cup

A few things have changed since the last time Europe and the United States gathered for the Ryder Cup.For one, Europe.In the post-Brexit world, seven of Europe’s 12 players aren’t technically part of that continent anymore — at least not as far as the European Union is concerned. But for decades now, this band of brothers has figured out how to set aside politics, paper over their differences, break down barriers and, more often than not, come together to win one for the home team. Every two years — three in this case — natives of Britain and Spain...
GOLF
The Independent

Ryder Cup 2021: Europe booed on first tee by USA fans

Europe were booed on the first tee at Whistling Straits as the Ryder Cup 2021 started. Sergio Garcia and Jon Rahm walked out onto the first tee for the opening match of this morning’s foursomes on day one.The Spanish pair take on Team USA favourites Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas.The frosty moment was greeted by a smile and a laugh from the Spaniards.LIVE: Follow live hole-by-hole coverage of the Ryder CupWith the first hole halved after Garcia’s tee shot missed the fairway, only for Rahm to splash out to the fringe of the green.Garcia almost chipped in as Spieth missed the...
GOLF
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
82K+
Followers
67K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy