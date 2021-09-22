CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Functional Shots Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2021-26

Cover picture for the articleAccording to IMARC Group's latest report, titled "Functional Shots Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026", The global functional shots market grew at a CAGR of around 10% during 2015-2020. Functional shots include yogurt, enhanced water, fruit juices, sports and energy drinks, and ready-to-eat (RTE) teas. They are mainly prepared using onion, ginger, black pepper, mushrooms, beetroot, garlic, and seaweeds. Their consumption assists in preventing diarrhea, bowel diseases and ingestion. As they also aid in improving the immune system, their sales are increasing around the world.

atlantanews.net

Supply Chain Security Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2021 - 2027

Supply chain security is a part of supply chain management that helps in the risk management of vendors, external suppliers, logistics and transportation, etc. Its intent is to analyze, identify as well as mitigate the inherent risks associated with working with other organizations as a part of the supply chain. The global supply chain security market is being driven by increasing IoT devices in the supply chain and increasing need for healthcare supply chain security. Furthermore, widespread adoption of automation technology and other technologies across the value chain will provide new opportunities for the global supply chain security industry. Warehousing represents the backbone of management in supply chain. As per Statista, the warehouse automation market size across the globe is expected to increase from USD 15 billion in 2019 to about USD 30 billion by 2026. Such growth in the warehouse automation would strengthen the supply chain security and is expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.
atlantanews.net

Network Consulting Service Market Size 2021 by Manufactures Types, Applications, Regions and Forecast to 2027 Recent Trends with COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The market dynamics are covered in great detail in the report, which was generated through thorough primary and secondary research. The analysis also looks at important market participants, distributors, and the general structure of the industrial chain. The study also offers market size, both volume and value, for each segment, as well as information on divisions such as type, industry, channel, and other segments. It also evaluates the aspects and parameters that could have an impact on market revenue growth. The global Network Consulting Service market research is a detailed document that discusses the existing and future situation of the industry. Key insights about strategies implemented by leading players is also included in in this research report.
atlantanews.net

Data Wrangling Market to reach USD 5.60 billion by 2026 despite COVID-19 Impact - By Intelligence Market Report

The most recent research report on the Data Wrangling market covers the market in detail, with a range of elements that provide readers a solid grasp of the industry. The report looked at global trends in the sector to estimate the market's growth variables. On the other hand, the facts and insights provide a full understanding of the market and it's potential. Using a variety of analytical methodologies, the study provides thoroughly researched and reviewed data on the main industry businesses and their market reach.
atlantanews.net

+43% CAGR Device-as-a-Service Market worth $434.1 Billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by Intelligence Market Report

The Device-as-a-Service Market report focuses on the dynamics of the industry, including the driving elements for the growth of the Device-as-a-Service market. The report also identifies limitations and opportunities for high market growth segments. The analysis by PESTEL provides a holistic view of the factors affecting market growth worldwide that examines in detail key industrial factors, such as macroeconomic and microeconomic factors. Our highly experienced global analyst team conducts a research study which is an outcome of extensive primary and secondary research. Market growth is predicted using complex algorithms such as regression analysis, end-user sentiment analysis, etc.
#Market Trends#Market Research#Market Share Analysis#Imarc Group#Cagr#Arizona Beverages Usa#Hawaiian#Ola Kuli Kuli Inc#Living Essentials Llc#Royal Pacific Foods#Distribution Channel#Others Rrb#Toc List Of Figures#Market Performance#Us Imarc Group#Syndicated Analytics#Fortune 1000#Pr Wirein#Ips#Menafn
Water Treatment Polymers Market by Global Manufacturers, Types, Regions and Applications Research Report Forecast To 2027

Intelligencemarketreport.com adds "Water Treatment Polymers Market - Global Report 2021-2027" to its research database. Polymers used is a large organic molecule that helps to remove the solids from liquid through solidifying and flocculation. Increasing demand for treated water is the major driving factor helping the market to grow, owing to the rising population and uses of water in various applications. Players are planning mergers and strategic investments in order to dominate the market and create a monopoly for their business. Covid19 pandemic disrupted the supply chain between the players and the end-users which is a restrain for this market. The growing demand from the chemical, petrochemical, and oil and gas industry, is expected to boost the market polyacrylamides and polyacrylates water treatment polymers.
Cloud music streaming Market 2021 Global Key Players, Size, Trends, Applications & Growth Opportunities - Analysis to 2027

Increasing penetration of smartphones and tablets and the rising integration of analytics in the music industry are the factors which are driving the growth of cloud music streaming market. Furthermore, record companies providing customers with a customized music experience will be anticipating the growth of market in forecasted period. For instance: according to the IFPI Global Music Report 2018, streaming in the US rose to 49.8% and paid subscription audio streaming market size grew to 59.6%.
Animal Genetics Market Size 2021 Global Trend, Industry News, Top Key Players Update, Industry Demand, Business Growth, Business Statistics and Research Methodology by Forecast to 2027

The Animal Genetics market report created with the goal of giving accurate industry information and analysis while also considering the current market scenario. It contains a product, application, and competition analysis, as well as a thorough examination of market segmentation. Market participants can comprehend the most significant trends in the worldwide market thanks to its professionally created market intelligence.
Non Wood Fiber Market Forecast Covering Growth Inclinations & Development Strategies Until

In the recent past, major problems that have challenged the development of pulp and paper industry include contamination of environment, shortage of resources and level of the technical equipment. One of the key factor is shortage of raw material resources, which is primarily due to contradiction between structure of raw material and the fiber resources. Thus, non-wood fiber possess a variety of excellent properties in both optical and physical aspects that can be utilized to improve their products. Currently, non-wood fiber accounts for only a small share of raw material for paper and paperboard, however it is expected to grow in coming years.
