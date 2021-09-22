Hibiscus Flower Powder Market Growth, Upcoming Trends, Companies Share, Structure and Regional Analysis by 2021-2026

As the name suggests codeless automated testing or codeless automation, is the process of creating and operating an automated test without a single line of code. Codeless testing is nowadays used in both small-scale and large industries due to their effective results and no hardcore rules operate it. Growing of the IT industry is positively impacting this market, as IT is one of the major segments where testing is required on a wider level. Apart from that, increasing demand for automated testing and strong demand for codeless testing tools for the upcoming decade is a major boost for this market. Lack of skilled professionals is a slight disadvantage for this market, as most of the individuals are not trained for this type of tools and equipment. However, there is wide opportunity in the service and maintenance market. Various industries and their players are still trying to understand the working and benefits of codeless testing.

