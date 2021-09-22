Stitch Fix (SFIX) Gains on Q4 Earnings Beat, Revenues Rise Y/Y

Click here to read the full article. The Elizabeth Spaulding era at Stitch Fix might always be remembered by a few critical milestones: Under the helm of Katrina Lake’s successor, the fashion e-commerce business reported record-shattering earnings, released its fashion intelligence to the masses and is now setting itself up for a new growth phase in the company’s trajectory. In a conversation with WWD, Spaulding took stock of how far the company has come: “We think [our latest earnings] demonstrate the strength and fundamentals in our business, including the continued adoption and migration into the Stitch Fix ecosystem,” she said, “especially...

BUSINESS ・ 4 DAYS AGO