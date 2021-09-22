CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stitch Fix (SFIX) Gains on Q4 Earnings Beat, Revenues Rise Y/Y

Cover picture for the articleSFIX - Free Report) climbed more than 16% in after-hours trading on Sep 21 post the announcement of better-than-expected earnings and revenue results for fourth-quarter fiscal 2021. Both metrics compared favorably with the year-earlier quarter’s tallies as well. Robust performance across its business in Women’s, Kids and the UK aided its overall results. Management highlighted that the company crossed revenues of $2 billion, annually, in fiscal 2021 for the first time. Net revenues also grew 22.8% from the last fiscal year’s figure to $2.1 billion.

