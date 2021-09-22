CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Santa Maria, CA

Santa Barbara Humane searching for emergency fosters for husky puppies

By Keith Carls
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Lb48g_0c4fY92100

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- Santa Barbara Humane is searching for emergency fosters for husky puppies in Santa Maria.

The husky puppies are four months old and have been recovering from Parvo.

“In order to support their healing, it is important to get them out of the shelter environment within 24-48 hours and into a home," said CEO Dori Villalon.

The puppies were treated successfully for Parvo, the humane society said.

They were transferred to Santa Barbara Humane from a local shelter partner so that they could receive proper medical treatment.

“Donor funds make it possible for animals to receive medical care, whether they are awaiting adoption or are owned by members of the community,” Villalon said.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gOn5a_0c4fY92100
    Pesto
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ew8WS_0c4fY92100
    Ponzu
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CEshB_0c4fY92100
    Aioli
  • Alfredo

The puppies are named Alfredo, Aioli, Ponzu and Pesto. Three of the puppies are females and one is male.

The Humane Society is searching for fosters who are able to foster-to-adopt. They hope that these young pups would be able to be a part of a family.

The puppies will be able to receive medical care from the Humane including spay/neuter surgery, initial vaccines and microchipping once they have fully healed from Parvo in one to two weeks.

Anyone interested in fostering these young puppies can call the shelter at 805-964-4777 ext. 2 or email foster@sbhumane.org .

The post Santa Barbara Humane searching for emergency fosters for husky puppies appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12 .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
Santa Maria, CA
Lifestyle
Santa Barbara, CA
Pets & Animals
Santa Maria, CA
Pets & Animals
Local
California Pets & Animals
City
Santa Barbara, CA
City
Santa Maria, CA
Santa Barbara, CA
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Puppies#Husky#Medical Treatment#Santa Barbara Humane#Pesto Ponzu Aioli Alfredo#Alfredo Aioli#The Humane Society#Newschannel
News Channel 3-12

Firefighters hope cooling temps help battle California blaze

Firefighters hope shifting winds and cooling temperatures over the next few days will aid their efforts to battle a destructive wildfire in a drought-stricken forest in California’s far north that has displaced thousands of people and burned at least 100 structures. The post Firefighters hope cooling temps help battle California blaze appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
News Channel 3-12

Sheriff: ‘Powerful indicators of systemic racism’ in SLO County

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - San Luis Obispo County Sheriff Ian Parkinson says he finds, "very powerful indicators of systemic racism" from the conclusions of a report released by his office Friday. Sparked by protests following the police killing of George Floyd, the Sheriff's Department put together a Unity Commitee in September of 2020. The The post Sheriff: ‘Powerful indicators of systemic racism’ in SLO County appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
News Channel 3-12

Firefighters knock down brush fire near Los Alamos

LOS ALAMOS, Calif. -- Santa Barbara County Fire Department is investigating the cause of a brush fire on Thursday morning near Los Alamos. At around 9:05 a.m., Santa Barbara County Fire responded to reports of eucalyptus trees on fire near Highway 135. Firefighters arrived on scene to a farming site...
LOS ALAMOS, CA
News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara County hospitals weigh in on FDA’s authorization for Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine booster dose

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Santa Barbara County hospitals are weighing in on the FDA’s announcement to authorize Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine booster dose. As soon as the CDC gives approval for the third booster shot, hospitals in the Santa Barbara County including Cottage Health in Santa Barbara and Lompoc Valley Medical Center in Lompoc say they’re "ready to go."
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
News Channel 3-12

News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara, CA
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
673K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo, CA from News Channel 3-12.

 https://keyt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy