Text of the Federal Reserve's statement after its meeting

 4 days ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — Below is the statement the Fed released Wednesday after its policy meeting ended:. The Federal Reserve is committed to using its full range of tools to support the U.S. economy in this challenging time, thereby promoting its maximum employment and price stability goals. With progress on vaccinations...

CBS News

Fed ready to start reeling in emergency stimulus measures as economy heals

Washington — The Federal Reserve signaled Wednesday that it may start raising its benchmark interest rate sometime next year, earlier than it envisioned three months ago and a sign that it's concerned that high inflation pressures may persist. In its latest policy statement, the Fed also said it will likely...
kitco.com

A divided Federal Reserve

As expected, a statement was released after September’s FOMC meeting by Chairman Powell. During his Press conference he expressed that tapering will begin “soon” with no clear-cut date for the initiation of the onset of tapering. The release statement said that “If progress continues broadly as expected, the Committee judges that a moderation in the pace of asset purchases may soon be warranted.”
The Guardian

Federal Reserve hints it will end pandemic stimulus programs

The Federal Reserve signaled on Wednesday that it may start cutting its enormous pandemic stimulus programs as soon as November and could raise interest rates next year. The US central bank left interest rates unchanged at near zero after its latest meeting. Rates were cut in March 2020 as the US economy reeled from the impact of the pandemic. But the Fed also indicated it may soon start pulling back on the $120bn in monthly asset purchases program that it started when the coronavirus hit the US.
CBS 58

The Federal Reserve is getting ready to roll back its massive stimulus

(CNN) -- The Federal Reserve isn't ready to take its foot off the stimulus gas pedaljust yet, but that soon might change. If the economic recovery continues to progress as expected, the Fed "judges that a moderation in the pace of asset purchases may soon be warranted," according to the bank's policy update published Wednesday.
AFP

Fed may hint at ending stimulus, but no big moves expected

Will they or won't they? Markets worldwide will be holding their collective breaths on Wednesday as they await the Federal Reserve's decision on whether it will begin to close the taps on its monetary stimulus. The growing consensus is that the much-anticipated first step will not be announced until November and ultimately begin in December. But Fed Chair Jerome Powell could still provide details on the plan to start to taper the massive bond buying program that kept the US financial market from collapsing during the worst of the Covid-19 pandemic. The policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) opened its second day of deliberations on Wednesday morning, and will announce its decision at 1800 GMT, after which Powell will hold a press conference where he certainly will be asked to elaborate on the bank's tapering schedule.
CNBC

What the federal debt ceiling showdown could mean for you

Congress must suspend or raise the debt ceiling or the country runs the risk of default. If lawmakers can’t reach a deal, it will increase borrowing costs, delay Social Security checks and veteran benefits and disrupt financial markets across the board. The clock is ticking on the federal debt ceiling.
Washington Post

The Federal Reserve Should Still Start Tapering

At the Federal Reserve’s next policy meeting, on Sept. 21–22, officials will resume their debate about when and how to taper their Covid-related bond-buying program. Signs of a slowing economy thanks to the resurgent pandemic have complicated matters — especially when it comes to explaining the policy to investors — but the basic calculation hasn’t changed. Neither the recent setbacks nor Tuesday’s more-moderate-than-expected inflation figures should deflect the Fed from beginning to taper promptly and from planning to end the program by the spring.
Fudzilla

Federal Reserve studies digital currency

Chairman Jerome Powell said no decision has been made on the matter yet, he added, and said the Fed does not feel pressured to do something quickly as other nations consider their own projects. "I think it's important that we get to a place where we can make an informed...
AFP

How the US debt limit became 'a hostage that's worth ransoming'

A decade ago, a standoff between Democrats and Republicans over increasing the United States' authority to borrow brought the country days away from a default and caused a major ratings agency to downgrade its credit for the first time. In the aftermath, top Senate Republican Mitch McConnell described the debt limit to The Washington Post as "a hostage that's worth ransoming," and a decade later, it's in captivity once again. The ceiling on how much debt the United States can take on is the subject of fierce negotiations in Washington between Democrats who control Congress but can't rally enough votes to increase it unilaterally, and Republicans who refuse to vote for any increase at all. The dispute has unusually high stakes because absent an increase, the United States could default on its bills in October, likely devastating its economy and undercutting a pillar of the international financial system.
morningbrew.com

Federal Reserve Announces Ethics Investigation After Regional Bank Officials’ Trading

The Federal Reserve said yesterday that it’s breaking out the ol’ ethics guidelines to look into rules surrounding senior Fed officials' personal investments. The investigation was launched last week after documents showed that some regional Fed presidents like Boston’s Eric Rosengren held hundreds of thousands of dollars in stocks like Pfizer, Chevron, and AT&T.
