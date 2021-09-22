CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

101 Texas Lawmakers Who Supported/Voted For New Abortion Law Being Threatened

CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lANg4_0c4fX2t900

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) — CBS-11 has learned 101 lawmakers, most of them Republicans, were warned by the Texas Department of Public Safety, about a credible threat made against them after they voted for the fetal heartbeat bill earlier this year.

Republican State Representative Matt Shaheen of Plano, who supported the bill during the regular legislative session, said Wednesday he received a call from DPS Tuesday night and that he also spoke with the FBI about the threat. “You’re alarmed at first, but quite frankly, every once in a while, we receive these types of threats.”

A source said while lawmakers have received threats individually before, what’s different about this one is that so many were threatened at once. Representative Shaheen said the threat came in a post on the social media site Reddit by a man in Oklahoma. He said his name and those of 100 other lawmakers were included in the post, and that the man who made the threat mentioned legislative corpses. “It was disturbing. It’s obviously someone who has mental issues, a very angry person.”

Democratic State Representative Ana Maria Ramos of Dallas voted against the fetal heartbeat bill and condemned the threat. “It’s never okay. And it’s scary for all of us, because these are my colleagues, right? These are human beings, that people on the House floor and in legislature, people have also sacrificing their time to fight for what they feel is best for our country. So, so it’s never okay. It is scary.”

The Texas Department of Public Safety declined comment, but in a statement said, “The Texas Department of Public Safety takes all matters of personal security and public safety very seriously and we do not discuss details of ongoing threats and investigations.”

No word if the man who made the threat has been arrested. CBS 11 reached out to the FBI seeking comment and are awaiting a response.

The fetal heartbeat law made national headlines this month after the Supreme Court declined to block it. Under the law, once a fetal heartbeat is detected, doctors can’t perform an abortion. A fetal heartbeat can be detected as early as six weeks when many women don’t know they’re pregnant. There is no exception for rape and incest either.

Shaheen said, “It’s really, really simple to me. If there’s a little baby with a heartbeat, it deserves to live. The Declaration of Independence says we are endowed by our creator with certain unalienable rights and among those are life. So that little baby is a little life.”

Under the law, government entities can’t enforce it, but private citizens can by filing civil lawsuits against doctors and others, and could be fined $10,000 per procedure. Ramos said, “It allows anybody who has not even personally been been injured by a woman who’s making decisions with her family, it allows anybody to come into her personal business and, and attack her through the courts or through her back attack her family through the courts. So I really do hope that it is, you know, turned down at the Supreme Court, ruled unconstitutional. We cannot allow neighbors to attack neighbors in our community.”

The Biden administration is challenging the law in federal court in Austin, where a hearing is set for October 1.

Various other legal challenges related to the law have also been made in a variety of state and federal courts.

The abortion law is among the Texas bills that have received national attention.

This summer, dozens of Democrats in the House broke quorum and traveled to Washington, DC in an effort to block the elections integrity bill.

Rep. Ramos said when she and other Democrats broke quorum this summer, they also received threats. “So I know what it feels like. They actually did that to us a couple of months ago. It’s just unfortunate that this is where we’re at today.”

The elections bill passed after the House achieved a quorum last month. Ramos and Shaheen disagree on the bills, but agree threats of violence are unacceptable. Rep. Shaheen said, “I would condemn any type of threat to any elected official, no matter what the topic.”

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

How people are getting around the new Texas abortion law

WASHINGTON — K.T. Volkova got a positive pregnancy test just days before Texas' controversial law banning most abortions took effect. The 23-year-old, who identifies as nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns, was nearly six weeks pregnant and immediately knew they wanted an abortion. But Volkova was already on the cusp of the limit set by the new law, which bars in-clinic abortions after the detection of a fetal cardiac activity, or as early as six weeks.
TEXAS STATE
Reason.com

Now That Opponents of the Texas Abortion Ban Are Using Its Provisions To Defeat It, Pro-Life Activists Are Crying Foul

S.B. 8, a Texas law that took effect at the beginning of this month, authorizes "any person" to sue "any person" who performs an abortion after fetal cardiac activity can be detected, facilitates it, or "intends" to do so. Plaintiffs, who are promised at least $10,000 in "statutory damages" per abortion plus compensation for their legal expenses if they win, need not live in Texas or allege any personal injury or interest. The only limitation is that they cannot be state or local officials, who are explicitly barred from trying to enforce the law.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington, TX
City
Plano, TX
State
Washington State
State
Texas State
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
Austin, TX
State
Oklahoma State
The Independent

House to vote on abortion rights as Roe is challenged

The House is set to vote on legislation aimed at guaranteeing a woman’s right to an abortion, a bill that reflects the Democratic Party's response to a restrictive new Texas law that has placed access under threat. The expected House passage of the bill Friday is likely to be mostly symbolic, as Republican opposition will doom it in the Senate But Democrats say they will do all they can to codify the Supreme Court’s 1973 Roe v. Wade decision after the Supreme Court recently allowed a Texas law that would ban most abortions in the state to take...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Dps#Abortion Law#Washington Dc#Abortion Rights#Republicans#Fbi#Democratic#House
El Paso News

Texas abortion ban returns to Supreme Court; Gov. Abbott prepares to sign second anti-abortion legislation into law

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Texas abortion ban is making its return to the U.S. Supreme Court. On Thursday, a broad coalition of abortion providers and others women’s reproductive rights activists asked SCOTUS to expedite next steps in the case in challenging Texas’ Senate Bill 8 (SB 8), which implements a near-total abortion ban in the state afte six weeks of pregnancy.
TEXAS STATE
KVIA

U.S. House votes to protect abortion rights amid new Texas law

WASHINGTON, DC — Legislation passed by the U.S. House on Friday would guarantee a woman’s right to an abortion. But the bill’s 218-211 approval may turn out to be mostly symbolic, as Republican opposition could doom it in the U.S. Senate. The House vote is part of an effort by...
TEXAS STATE
CBS News

Florida lawmaker introduces bill similar to Texas abortion law

A Republican lawmaker in Florida has proposed a bill that would prevent physicians from performing most abortions after around six weeks of pregnancy — before many women know they are pregnant. The bill, filed by state Representative Webster Barnaby, is similar to the controversial law recently enacted in Texas. Under...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Lawyer Sues Texas Doctor Who Performed Abortion To Test New Law

A closely split Supreme Court upheld a Texas statute that prohibits most abortions, thereby depriving most women in the country's second-largest state of their right to an abortion. The Texas legislation, which was signed by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott in May, bans abortions after medical experts discover heart activity, which typically occurs around six weeks and before many women are aware that they are pregnant.
TEXAS STATE
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Do Americans support new Texas abortion law? What poll finds as first lawsuits filed

Most Americans in a new poll disapprove of Texas’ abortion law ahead of the first lawsuits filed to challenge it. A Monmouth University poll released Monday found majorities of respondents disagree with the Supreme Court’s decision to allow the law to take effect and with key provisions of the law. The law, called Senate Bill 8, bans abortions after as early as six weeks into a pregnancy, which is before many people know they are pregnant. The law makes no exceptions for cases of rape or incest.
LAW
arcamax.com

Florida lawmaker proposes Texas-style fetal heartbeat abortion law

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A Republican state lawmaker has filed legislation that would create Texas-style abortion restrictions in Florida that would allow anyone to sue abortion providers or any person who helps someone get an abortion after a fetal heartbeat is detected. The bill, filed Wednesday by state Rep. Webster...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS DFW

CBS DFW

Dallas, TX
74K+
Followers
15K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 11 bring you the latest news, sports and weather in Dallas/Ft. Worth. The Ones of Texas.

 https://dfw.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy