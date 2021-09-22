Local 73, CTU Demand Comprehensive COVID-19 Safety Agreement at CPS
SEIU Local 73 joined the Chicago Teachers Union at a press conference demanding Mayor Lori Lightfoot and her negotiators come to the table with a comprehensive safety agreement that will protect students, staff, and teachers from COVID-19 during the new school year. The press conference comes just days after Mayor Lori Lightfoot admitted she was “disappointed” in the current Chicago Public Schools safety plan.seiu73.org
