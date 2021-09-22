CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Remember personalized children’s books? New studies show they might have scientific benefits.

By Walker Caplan
Literary Hub
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePerhaps you’re familiar with personalized children’s books: children’s books made-to-order by small presses, where parents can customize the protagonist of each book to have their child’s name, gender, age and skin tone. (As a child a distant relative gifted me one about a “me” character deciding what Purim costume to wear. Unclear whether this made a difference to my early brain development or ability to choose a good Purim costume.) The common-sense ideas behind personalized children’s books—and those being pushed by personalized children’s book publishers—are that personalization will make children enjoy books more; boost their self-esteem; help them grapple with real-world issues the books discuss; and teach them empathy for others. Now, Natalia Kucirkova has unpacked ten years of research in Scientific American, and the upshot is personalized books can indeed benefit children—but only if used thoughtfully.

