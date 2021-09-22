CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE Confirms WWE Raw Star Injured, Will Require Surgery

By Connor Casey
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week's Monday Night Raw featured a match before former tag team champions as Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler squared off. But while the feud between the two had been building for months, the bout itself was actually quite short as Baszler poured into her former partner with knee strikes before choking her out in less than three minutes. Baszler, now channeling the same heelish tactics that made her the longest-reigning women's champion down in NXT, then went after Jax's injured arm and eventually stomped it atop the ringside steel steps.

Nia Jax injury update

As reported on WWE's The Bump, Nia Jax suffered an elbow posterior fracture and dislocation to her left elbow which will require surgery after a vicious attack by Shayna Baszler last Monday on Raw. She will be out for an undisclosed amount of time. Stay locked to WWE social and...
WWE
