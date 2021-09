HAVEN, Wis. -- The fun is over -- well almost -- and things are getting serious at the 43rd Ryder Cup. Clearly the European team, which has won four of the last five Ryder Cups, is well prepared and confident. Captain Padraig Harrington, in a clear move to soften the passions of the partisan American crowd, had his players walk to practice Wednesday wearing the colors of the Green Bay Packers. Not only that, the players sported Cheeseheads gear instead of golf caps and then -- once the stunt was warmly received -- tossed their Cheeseheads to the crowd.

GOLF ・ 4 DAYS AGO