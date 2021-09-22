CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Film Room: Taco Charlton Provides Insurance For Hurting Steelers’ Defense

Cover picture for the articleIt was reported Tuesday that the Pittsburgh Steelers signed FA DE Vidauntae “Taco” Charlton to their practice squad. Charlton was the 28th pick in the 2017 NFL Draft by the Dallas Cowboys, playing only two full seasons with the team. By Week 2 of 2019, Charlton was released by Dallas and signed off waivers with the Miami Dolphins. Charlton would then be waived by Miami in the offseason and ended up signing with the Kansas City Chiefs for the 2020 season. He then resigned with the Chiefs in the offseason but was later waived in August during training camp.

Defense not excluded from woes in loss to Steelers

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Instead of a tale of two halves, Sunday's 23-16 loss to the Steelers was a tale of three quarters and the final quarter for the Bills' defense. Pittsburgh outscored Buffalo 17 to 6 to end the game. "They made some plays. And if we want...
Steelers Postgame Show: Steelers Stun Bills, Still Have Room to Improve

With the 2021 NFL season underway and an upset week 1 victory in the win column, Mike Asti welcomes Jarrett Bailey of SISteelers and the Laces Out Podcast to this Steelers edition of Pittsburgh Postgame on Pittsburgh Sports Live to offer their instant reactions of the good, bad and even the ugly of the game.
Steelers Injury Updates: Robert Spillane Hurt in Warmups, Scratched

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Steelers inside linebacker Robert Spillane suffered a shin injury in warmups before the team’s 2021 season opener against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, a team spokesperson announced. Spillane was then scratched from the game after initially being listed as active. Rookie Buddy Johnson, who was first...
Steelers’ defense makes a statement with big win in Buffalo

It wasn’t always pretty for the Steelers today in Buffalo. But it was the kind of defensive struggle the Steelers have won many times through the years. Led by the newly wealthy T.J. Watt, the Steelers’ defense did a number on the highly touted Bills’ offense, largely shutting the Bills down in a 23-16 win.
Steelers Stifle Bills, Josh Allen with Strong Defense

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Thanks to some quirks of the NFL schedule, the Pittsburgh Steelers and Buffalo Bills, despite being separated by just a little more than three hours’ drive, regularly play one another just one out of every three seasons. But with their fates trending in similar directions, the...
Disguise a big part of Steelers’ defensive personnel packages

T.J. Watt played some snaps at inside linebacker in the season-opening victory in Buffalo. Alex Highsmith is capable of stepping away from his duties as an edge rusher and aligning in the middle of the defense, as is Melvin Ingram, who often lined up in the middle of the Chargers’ defense when he played for them.
The Latest: Steelers' T.J. Watt hurts groin against Raiders

Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt has a groin injury that could force him to miss the second half against Las Vegas. Watt exited in the second quarter of Pittsburgh’s game against the Raiders. He is questionable to return. Watt is the fourth Pittsburgh defensive starter to go down with...
Injuries leave Steelers thin on defensive line

The Steelers don’t know much right now regarding the status of their three defensive stars who are dealing with groin injuries -- T.J. Watt, Joe Haden and Devin Bush -- but they do have a much clearer picture of what’s happening on their defensive line. And it’s not pretty. Already...
Steelers add ex-Michigan DE Taco Charlton to practice squad

Former Michigan defensive end Taco Charlton is back in the NFL. The Pittsburgh Steelers signed the 2017 first-round pick to their practice squad on Tuesday after losing defensive end Tyson Alualu to a season-ending ankle injury in Sunday’s loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. Charlton is joining his fourth NFL...
Mounting injuries will test the young depth on the Steelers' defense

When Tyson Alualu backed out of a verbal agreement with the Jacksonville Jaguars in March to remain with the Steelers, there was rejoicing in the locker room. The veteran defensive tackle might not get the accolades that others on the defense do, but his leadership and steady play along the defensive line has been an underrated factor in the success of the defense.
Steelers Week 3 Protected Practice Squad Player List Includes Charlton, Tuszka, Joseph, Samuels

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now announced the four players on their practice squad they’re protecting for Week 3 and one of those players was just signed on Tuesday. According to the daily NFL transaction sheet, the Steelers are protecting practice squad players defensive end Taco Charlton, safety Karl Joseph, running back Jaylen Samuels and outside linebacker Derrek Tuszka for Week 3.
2021 Stock Watch – Taco Charlton – Stock Purchased

Now that the regular season has begun, following yet another year of disappointment, a fourth consecutive season with no postseason victories, it’s time to take stock of where the Pittsburgh Steelers stand. Specifically where Steelers players stand individually based on what we have seen and are seeing over the course of the offseason and the regular season as it plays out. We will also be reviewing players based on their previous season and their prospects for the future. A stock evaluation can take a couple of different approaches and I’ll try to make clear my reasoning. In some cases, it will be based on more long-term trends. In other instances, it will be a direct response to something that just happened. Because of this, we can and will see a player more than once over the course of the season as we move forward.
From the Film: Analyzing Steelers Offense in Week 2

As a whole, the Pittsburgh Steelers' offense was below the line for the second week in a row in their loss against the Las Vegas Raiders. After watching the tape, here are my thoughts on each positional group's performance from Sunday's game. Quarterback:. Roethlisberger was under duress for the majority...
