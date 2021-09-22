CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Foreign Policy

US and Russian military leaders meet amid terrorism concerns

By Mike Brest
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mMDqC_0c4fVnsf00


The top U.S. military officer met with his Russian counterpart on Wednesday as the United States works to implement the next steps in efforts to combat terrorism.

Gen. Mark Milley , chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and Russian General Staff Gen. Valery Gerasimov met in Helsinki, Finland, and the meeting came at a crucial time in the U.S.’s altered presence in the Middle East.

MEET THE FULBRIGHT SCHOLAR AND FORMER AFGHAN GOVERNMENT LAWYER WHO IS LUCKY SHE ESCAPED

The meeting was “a continuation of the talks aimed at improving military leadership communication between the two nations for the purposes of risk reduction and operational de-confliction,” according to a statement from Col. David Butler, a spokesman for the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

The statement also noted that both sides “have agreed to keep the specific details of their conversation private.”

With the U.S. withdrawing all of its troops from Afghanistan at the end of last month, ending the two-decade war, it left the military and intelligence communities at a disadvantage, given the lack of people in the country.

U.S. leaders have warned about the possibility of a resumption of terrorist activities in Afghanistan since the Taliban are now in control. The militant group's return to power has sparked concerns that they could allow terror organizations, including ISIS-K and al Qaeda, to reconstitute under the Taliban’s regime. Various U.S. intelligence officials said that al Qaeda could regain the capability to attack the U.S. homeland within a year or two.

The U.S. will be relying on its “over-the-horizon” strike capabilities in the region, though experts have stressed that such missiles require very specific and timely intelligence that is difficult to gather without anyone physically there.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said in July that Russia warned the U.S. that deploying troops to any neighboring country of Afghanistan would be “unacceptable,” according to the Associated Press . At the time, he said his country told its U.S. counterparts “in a direct and straightforward way that it would change a lot of things not only in our perceptions of what’s going on in that important region, but also in our relations with the United States.”

Washington Examiner Videos

Comments / 2

Related
Reuters

Russia's Lavrov says Taliban recognition 'not on the table'

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Saturday that international recognition of the Taliban was not currently under consideration. Lavrov was speaking on the sidelines of the annual gathering of world leaders in New York for the U.N. General Assembly. His comments come after the Taliban nominated a U.N. envoy, setting up a showdown over Afghanistan’s seat at the world body.
WORLD
New York Post

John Bolton warns Taliban may get nuclear weapons amid Afghanistan withdrawal

Former national security adviser John Bolton blasted President Biden’s botched handling of the military withdrawal from Afghanistan and said it could lead to the Taliban getting nuclear weapons. “The Taliban in control of Afghanistan threatens the possibility of terrorists taking control of Pakistan … that means maybe 150 nuclear weapons...
MILITARY
The Independent

Turkey could buy more Russian missiles despite US warnings

Turkey’s president has said he would consider buying a second Russian missile system in defiance of strong objections by the United States.In an interview with American broadcaster CBS News President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Turkey would have to decide its defense systems on its own. Speaking to correspondent Margaret Brennan in New York this past week, Erdogan explained that Turkey wasn't given the option to buy American-made Patriot missiles and the U.S. hadn't delivered F-35 stealth jets despite a payment of $1.4 billion. Erdogan's comments came in excerpts released in advance of the full interview being broadcast Sunday.NATO...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Isis#Al Qaeda#Russian#The Joint Chiefs Of Staff#Afghan#Taliban#The Associated Press
americanmilitarynews.com

FBI concerned by terror threat from Afghanistan, within US; DHS hammered on Haiti ‘crisis’

As the U.S. confronts a mounting threat posed by domestic extremists, national security officials Tuesday expressed deep concern for the potential reconstitution of al Qaida and a more potent ISIS-K terror group to launch attacks from Afghanistan following the chaotic exit of American military forces. National Counterterrorism Center Director Christine...
FOREIGN POLICY
Arkansas Online

In talks, Russians resist U.S. bases neighboring Afghanistan

HELSINKI, Finland -- The top American military officer held talks Wednesday with his Russian counterpart as the U.S. struggles to secure basing rights and other counterterrorism support in countries bordering Afghanistan -- an effort Moscow has opposed. The six-hour meeting in Finland's capital between U.S. Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of...
MILITARY
Reuters

Myanmar will not address world leaders at U.N., Afghanistan will

UNITED NATIONS, Sept 24 (Reuters) - No representative from Myanmar is scheduled to address the annual high-level U.N. General Assembly, a U.N. spokesman said on Friday, amid rival claims for the country's U.N. seat in New York after a military coup ousted the elected government. Competing claims have also been...
POLITICS
fscsouthern.com

US troop withdrawal leaves Afghanistan in ruin

On Aug. 15, 2021, Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan, fell to the Taliban. This came after the United States announced their troop withdrawal. I believe that we must recognize this event as a global disaster and that we must come together regardless of party affiliation to condemn the President’s response to it.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Terrorism
Country
Russia
MilitaryTimes

US won’t be asking Taliban permission to strike terror groups in Afghanistan

When U.S. Central Command authorizes strikes against groups like ISIS-K or al Qaida in Afghanistan, they won’t be negotiating with the Taliban about where and when they can drop bombs. While the U.S. generally negotiates agreements with countries where it conducts strikes, the Pentagon considers Afghanistan essentially a free space,...
MILITARY
dallassun.com

India, US call on Taliban

Washington [US], September 25 (ANI): India and the United States called on the Taliban to ensure Afghan territory is not used to threaten and attack any country, to shelter or train terrorist groups, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said, adding that the government in Afghanistan did not appear to be an "inclusive one".
FOREIGN POLICY
americanmilitarynews.com

Gen. Milley, Russian counterpart meet as US seeks Central Asian presence

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. Top U.S. and Russian military officials have held a “constructive” meeting to discuss issues of mutual interest and how to lower the risk of incidents during military exercises. General Mark Milley, chairman of the U.S....
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

China, US face off at United Nations amid concerns over growing authoritarianism

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. U.S. President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping traded veiled barbs in their speeches to a United Nations general assembly meeting on climate change, with Xi hitting out at “ideological disputes” and Biden warning against authoritarianism and referring to the mass persecution of ethnic minorities in China’s Xinjiang region.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Milley: US should explore more military talks with Russia

The U.S. should explore ways to expand its military contacts with the Russians potentially to include allowing observers from each country to watch the other's combat exercises, in a broad effort to increase transparency and reduce the risk of conflict, the top U.S. military officer said Thursday.Army Gen. Mark Milley chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff met in Finland for six hours Wednesday with his Russian counterpart, Gen. Valery Gerasimov chief of the Russian General Staff. Speaking to two reporters traveling with him back to the U.S., Milley said that military contacts between the...
MILITARY
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
145K+
Followers
51K+
Post
90M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy