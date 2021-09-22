2021-22 NBA Central Division Over/Under picks: Bucks dominate, but new-look Bulls and Pacers are tougher calls
There are two types of teams in the Central Division: the Milwaukee Bucks, and teams that lose to the Milwaukee Bucks. As the Action Network's Matt Moore recently noted, the Bucks are a preposterous 38-4 against teams in their own division since Mike Budenholzer took over as head coach. Not one non-Milwaukee Central Division team reached the playoffs last season.www.cbssports.com
