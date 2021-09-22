2021-22 NBA Central Division Over/Under picks: Bucks dominate, but new-look Bulls and Pacers are tougher calls

Although it seems like they won the title just yesterday, the Milwaukee Bucks are already gearing up for the new season. The shortened offseason certainly flew by as the Bucks are just a few short weeks away from the first preseason game of the 2021-22 season. Last season was undoubtedly an eventful ride from start to finish, and there are bound to be some fireworks as this team looks to defend their title as the reigning world champions. While many have already written them off due to the competition around the league, the Bucks have a chance to defend their title and go back-to-back next year. With that being said, here are three X-factors that will be crucial for the Bucks to repeat in 2022.

NBA ・ 7 DAYS AGO