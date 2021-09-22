Festive Fall Cocktails to Try in Hoboken + Jersey City This Season

The countdown is over: fall is here – which means it’s time to bust out the flannel and cozy into a new season. Nothing says cooler evenings and autumn weather like a fall cocktail. Whether it’s apple cider, pumpkin, or a festive spritz, we’re loving some of these cocktails that these local Hoboken and Jersey City spots have created just in time to celebrate September, October, and November. So pack away the Frosé and get ready for pumpkin spice and everything nice with these festive fall cocktails.