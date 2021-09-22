CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

The pro-life movement's best chance at overturning Roe v. Wade heads to the Supreme Court

By Kaylee McGhee White
Washington Examiner
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Dec. 1, the pro-life movement’s best chance in nearly three decades of overturning Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey will come before the Supreme Court. It is not at all clear what the court’s decision will be, but the case in question, Dobbs. v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, will at least force the justices to revisit the court’s flawed abortion precedent and take a stand one way or the other.

