Microsoft Surface Event 2021: Surface Pro 8, Surface Duo 2, and so many Surfaces

By Mark Gulino
Gadget Flow
Gadget Flow
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Today, Microsoft unveiled its latest Surface products during the Microsoft Surface Event 2021, and there’s plenty for Microsoft fans to take in. The announcements included the Surface Pro 8, the Surface Go 3, the Surface Laptop Studio, and even a few new accessories. What else is headed your way from...

Comments / 0

