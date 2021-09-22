Microsoft Surface Event 2021: Surface Pro 8, Surface Duo 2, and so many Surfaces

Make collaborating with remote teammates easier with the HP ENVY 34-Inch All-In-One Desktop PC. Thanks to its detachable, magnetic camera, you can easily adjust the angle to showcase work or simply move its position for a more flattering angle. And, with HP Enhanced Lighting, you can customize how you appear in the camera. Furthermore, this HP desktop boasts a height-adjustable display with a 21:9 aspect ratio for a micro-edge view. Therefore, you’ll reduce wasting time scrolling or switching between different windows. In fact, with Windows 11 Snap Layouts, you can easily view multiple documents side by side, simultaneously. Furthermore, it features an advanced thermal solution, wireless charging pads, and support for Thunderbolt 4. Finally, experience ultra-sharp details and anti-reflection content on the screen with HP’s enhanced technology.
