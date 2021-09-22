Microsoft Surface Event 2021: Surface Pro 8, Surface Duo 2, and so many Surfaces

Need a device that can do it all? It’s the Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio—the most powerful device from the Microsoft Surface lineup yet. This gadget is not only a laptop but also a tablet. And it uses the Dynamic Woven Hinge—literally made of woven fabric with embedded cables—to bend a full 180 degrees. Using the Windows 11 operating system, it has a 14.4-inch PixelSense Flow touchscreen that has a 120 Hz refresh rate. So you can push it to the limit of your creativity. Moreover, use it as a laptop to type away on the full-size keyboard and enjoy the Precision Haptic touchpad. Furthermore, switch it to a tablet to draw with the Surface Slim Pen 2. In fact, it even has a built-in port for storage and charging the stylus. Finally, you can pull the display forward to use it at an angle for watching shows, gaming, and more.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 4 DAYS AGO