Global Citizen Live and Farm Aid top this week’s online concerts

Honoring the top performances from Broadway, the 2021 Tony Awards return tonight, Sept. 26, at 7 p.m. and will stream live exclusively on Paramount+ and hosted by Audra McDonald. Immediately following the show, watch “The Tony Awards Present: Broadway’s Back!” hosted by Leslie Odom Jr. live at 9 p.m. Eastern on CBS. The concert special includes stars like Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ben Platt, Bebe Neuwirth and Idina Menzel. In addition to live performances, the 9 p.m. special will also be the venue to announce three of the main awards for the year: Best Play, Best Revival and Best Musical.

