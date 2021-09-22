CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Global Citizen Live and Farm Aid top this week’s online concerts

By Gary Graff, special to cleveland.com
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Some big music names will be coming out for good causes, both on Saturday, Sept. 25. Global Citizen Live takes over the day with performances on six continents, featuring the likes of Stevie Wonder, Ed Sheeran, The Weeknd, BTS, Billie Eilish, Coldplay, Lizzo, Metallica, Keith Urban, Usher and many more, raising awareness about climate change, world hunger and other issues. Catch it via ABC, ABC News Live, BBC, FX, iHeartRadio, Hulu, YouTube and Twitter, among other outlets. Globalcitizen.org for more details.

