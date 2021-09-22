Politico owes the New York Post an apology. While we're at it, Politico also owes Politico an apology. The New York Post, in October of 2020, revealed the existence of a laptop reportedly belonging to Hunter Biden, the contents of which purport to show he regularly traded on his father’s name to enrich the Biden family. One email pulled from the laptop shows Hunter Biden introduced his father “to a top executive at a Ukrainian energy firm less than a year before the elder Biden pressured government officials in Ukraine into firing a prosecutor who was investigating the company.”