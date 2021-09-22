CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Politico owes the New York Post an apology

By Becket Adams
Washington Examiner
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolitico owes the New York Post an apology. While we're at it, Politico also owes Politico an apology. The New York Post, in October of 2020, revealed the existence of a laptop reportedly belonging to Hunter Biden, the contents of which purport to show he regularly traded on his father’s name to enrich the Biden family. One email pulled from the laptop shows Hunter Biden introduced his father “to a top executive at a Ukrainian energy firm less than a year before the elder Biden pressured government officials in Ukraine into firing a prosecutor who was investigating the company.”

www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
MSNBC

Trump employees testify before New York grand jury

Bloomberg’s Tim O’Brien says the grand jury indictments of the Trump Organization’s head of security and a top financial official shows the prosecutors’ investigation is going “up and down the food chain.” He tells Lawrence O’Donnell it’s also a sign they could become potential witnesses against others in the Trump Organization, including Donald Trump.Sept. 3, 2021.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Natasha Bertrand
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Hunter Biden
New York Post

Did Jake Sullivan commit perjury? Emails reveal ‘lie’ on Trump

Jake Sullivan, national security adviser in the Biden administration, may be guilty of perjury related to the Hillary Clinton campaign’s dirty tricks against Donald Trump. Last week, Michael A. Sussmann, a partner at Perkins Coie, a law firm representing the Clinton campaign and the Democratic National Committee, was indicted by a federal grand jury on charges of making false statements to the FBI about his clients and their motives behind planting the rumor, at the highest levels of the FBI, of a secret Trump-Russia server.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Ukrainian#The New York Post#Russian#Intel#Chinese#Fake News#Oc
Washington Examiner

Even Biden’s allies are embarrassed by Jennifer Rubin

Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin was once a source of embarrassment for the Right. Now, she’s also a source of embarrassment for the Left, where she now shills shamelessly for President Joe Biden, whom she once characterized as the opposite of “best and brightest.”. White House chief of staff Ron...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Country
Russia
Shore News Network

Dem Donors Had Second Thoughts About Paying Hunter Biden Millions Due To Chasing ‘Low Class Hookers,’ Drugs

Two Democratic donors purportedly considered paying Hunter Biden $2 million to help unfreeze Libyan government assets in 2015 that had been targeted by the Obama administration, but had second thoughts due to his various personal struggles, according to emails obtained by Business Insider. The donors were hopeful Biden’s influence could...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MSNBC

Poll shows most Americans siding with Biden, not GOP, on vaccines

When President Joe Biden recently unveiled the White House's ambitious vaccine policy, many Republicans responded with apoplexy, deeming it an outrageous abuse. The latest national poll from Fox News suggests the GOP pushback, at least for now, hasn't persuaded most Americans. Majorities support mask and vaccine mandates advocated by the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy