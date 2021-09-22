Dawes postpones Roxian show due to positive COVID tests

LA folk-rock band Dawes has postponed its Roxian show in McKees Rock, scheduled for Thursday, due to positive COVID tests. The new date will be Oct. 28. On Sept. 18, the band posted on social media “We are so heartbroken to have to cancel tonight and the next few shows. We’ve had a few positive tests in the last hour. Everyone is feeling fine with very minor symptoms. We’ve tried to stay as careful as we can, but this virus found us anyway... It kills us to be making this announcement. But we wanna keep you all safe and there’s, unfortunately, no other option.”