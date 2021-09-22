CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Dawes postpones Roxian show due to positive COVID tests

By Scott Mervis
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLA folk-rock band Dawes has postponed its Roxian show in McKees Rock, scheduled for Thursday, due to positive COVID tests. The new date will be Oct. 28. On Sept. 18, the band posted on social media “We are so heartbroken to have to cancel tonight and the next few shows. We’ve had a few positive tests in the last hour. Everyone is feeling fine with very minor symptoms. We’ve tried to stay as careful as we can, but this virus found us anyway... It kills us to be making this announcement. But we wanna keep you all safe and there’s, unfortunately, no other option.”

www.post-gazette.com

Comments / 0

Related
MassLive.com

Nine Northampton concerts postponed, canceled due to COVID

Iron Horse Entertainment Group has called off, moved or canceled nine shows scheduled this month “due to the recent surge of the COVID-19 delta variant in Western Massachusetts.”. The nine shows were booked for the Calvin Theatre or nearby Iron Horse Music Hall. Details on cancellations, postponements or relocations can...
NORTHAMPTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Isbell
soundslikenashville.com

Dierks Bentley Cancels Maryland Tour Date Due to Positive COVID-19 Test in Tour Crew

Fans of Dierks Bentley got dealt some unfortunate news when the country singer announced the cancelation of a weekend tour date on Sunday (September 19). Bentley told fans via Instagram that his show slated for Sunday night in Columbia, Maryland, would be postponed due to one of his crew member testing positive for COVID-19. After strict consideration of the virus protocol, the “Gone” singer thought it would be best for all parties involved to move the concert to a later date.
COLUMBIA, MD
wdrb.com

Mudvayne pulls out of Louder Than Life due to positive COVID-19 tests

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Mudvayne became the latest band to drop out of this weekend's Louder Than Life music festival Tuesday. The band posted on social media Tuesday that one of its members and several staff members tested positive for COVID-19. "The safety of our organization, fans and festival partners...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WTVQ

Lexington Philharmonic concert postponed due to COVID

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The upcoming Queens Rule concert held by Lexington Philharmonic has been postponed due to concerns regarding COVID-19. The program centered around Queens, power and games was originally set for Oct. 16 at the Lexington Opera House. Now, the show will take place Saturday, April 9 at the Singletary Center for the Arts.
LEXINGTON, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Roxian#La
Hartford Courant

TheaterWorks postpones live return due to worker shortages and COVID concerns; will stream haunted house show

TheaterWorks Hartford has pushed back its return to live shows until Christmastime, due to a combination of worker shortages and COVID concerns. The theater will delay the stage premiere of “Monster Songs,” a new musical based on a graphic novel that was poised to open the theater’s 2021-22 season and mark a return to live performance there. In its place will be two virtual events. “Monster ...
HARTFORD, CT
heraldcourier.com

Trace Adkins postpones Bristol show due to TV appearance

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Country music star Trace Adkins is postponing his show in Bristol due to the filming of a Fox television show. Adkins has joined the cast of Monarch, a new drama on Fox, which is set to premiere Jan. 30, 2022, according to a news release. With the news, his Oct. 6 show at the Paramount Bristol will now take place on Dec. 18.
BRISTOL, TN
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Billboard

Slipknot's Corey Taylor Debuts Terrifying New Mask at Band's First Show in Over a Year

Slipknot's appearance at Rocklahoma marked the rock band's first live show since performing at Hartwall Areena in Helsinki, Finland, in February 2020. "Good to be back. Thank you, @rocklahoma," Slipknot captioned a photo on Instagram showing the skeleton-like mask. The annual three-day Rocklahoma launched Friday with other performances by Rob...
MUSIC
Outsider.com

Gabby Petito Case: Woman Posts Tragic Message with Photo of Gabby Petito on Laundrie Family’s Lawn

“I was here once.” Someone has put up a heartbreaking memorial for Gabby Petito in the front lawn of the Laundrie’s Florida residence, as footage shows. “Our producer Donna is at the house while we are at the reserve. She sent me this video – someone posted pictures on the Laundrie’s front lawn with the words “I was here once,” posts News Nation Now correspondent Brian Entin on Twitter mid-Friday.
CELEBRITIES
loudersound.com

‘We rejected Van Halen in 1976 to protect Kiss’ admits Paul Stanley

Kiss frontman Paul Stanley has admitted that he and his manager Bill Aucoin turned down the opportunity to work with Van Halen in 1976 in order to protect Kiss. Stanley’s story is shared in the forthcoming Eddie Van Halen biography Eruption (UK) / Unchained (US). Having decamped to Los Angeles...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy