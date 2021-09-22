CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sanders County, MT

Hawks improving, home meet next

By Annie Wooden
scledger.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSanders County cross country athletes got a look at some statewide competition last weekend at the Mountain West Classic in Missoula. "This is a huge meet," said Thompson Falls Coach Sarah Naegeli, "where runners learn about defending their space, how to navigate in a large crowd at the start, and how to use the terrain on the course to their advantage." The race was held Saturday at the University of Montana golf course in Missoula and will be the same course used for the state meet next month. Naegeli said only two of the Blue Hawk runners had been on the course in their careers. "A few runners did get boxed in, but now know what to do to prevent that happening at the state meet," Naegeli added.

CBS News

Mom and toddler die in "suspicious" fall at Padres' Petco Park

San Diego — San Diego police are investigating the deaths of a woman and her 2-year-old son Saturday after they fell from the third level of Petco Park, just as thousands of baseball fans were heading inside for a Padres game, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported. The woman, 40, and the boy were pronounced dead at 4:11 p.m., about 20 minutes after police were alerted to the incident, Lt. Andra Brown told the newspaper.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CNN

New York faces a showdown this week over vaccine mandates in schools, courts and health care

(CNN) — Monday is the deadline for tens of thousands of New York workers to be vaccinated against Covid-19. Court orders, though, have thrown that deadline off for some. The vaccines were mandated by New York City for public school employees, by the state for health care workers and by the state's court system for its staff members after the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine received full approval from the US Food and Drug Administration in August.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
