Hawks improving, home meet next

Sanders County cross country athletes got a look at some statewide competition last weekend at the Mountain West Classic in Missoula. "This is a huge meet," said Thompson Falls Coach Sarah Naegeli, "where runners learn about defending their space, how to navigate in a large crowd at the start, and how to use the terrain on the course to their advantage." The race was held Saturday at the University of Montana golf course in Missoula and will be the same course used for the state meet next month. Naegeli said only two of the Blue Hawk runners had been on the course in their careers. "A few runners did get boxed in, but now know what to do to prevent that happening at the state meet," Naegeli added.