Microsoft Surface Adaptive Kit accessibility tools make devices more functional for all

By Genevieve Healey
Gadget Flow
Gadget Flow
 4 days ago
Living with a disability can make everyday tasks more challenging when brands don’t consider inclusivity. That’s why the Microsoft Surface Adaptive Kit accessibility tools now exist. This kit includes four tools: Keycap Labels, Bump Labels, Port Indicators, and Device Openers. Designed from the company’s Inclusive Tech Lab, this series comes from a partnership with people with disabilities. It’ll make devices everyone uses every day—headphones, laptops, and more—more accessible. And it won’t compromise their form or function, either. The labels and indicators, for example, come in sleek designs and colors that make finding and using devices easier than ever. Finally, the Device Openers provide better support for lifting laptop lids—and they come in two different designs depending on your device and needs.

thegadgetflow.com

