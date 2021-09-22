Board of Health member resigns

A member of the Sanders County Board of Health submitted his resignation after a heated meeting last week with the Sanders County Commissioner. According to Nick Lawyer, the commissioners asked him to submit his resignation from the board after last week’s meeting. Lawyer posted his letter of resignation on Twitter. In the letter, Lawyer expressed his disappointment in being asked to resign. However, according to Montana Code Annotated 50-2-117, the county commissioners have 30 days to appoint a new member to the board of health. If a new member is not appointed, the state Department of Public Health and Human Services would have the power to appoint a local representative to the board.