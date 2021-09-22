CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Eli Manning's emotional return to MetLife Stadium sets stage for Giants Ring of Honor

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEAST RUTHERFORD – The game day emotions came rushing back the moment Eli Manning pulled his family SUV into the MetLife Stadium parking lot. His two oldest daughters, Ava and Lucy, were by his side as the New York Giants' legendary quarterback made his way through the security entrance and to the concourse outside the team's Legacy Club for a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate a partnership with Hackensack Meridian Health.

NJ.com

Former Giants, Patriots wide receiver dead at 47

Former NFL wide receiver and three-time Super Bowl champion David Patten died on Thursday reportedly as the result of a motorcycle accident. He was 47. According to ESPN, Sam Gordon, who had Patten as a client in his management firm, confirmed Patten’s death to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, saying he died in South Carolina. No other details were immediately available.
NFL
chatsports.com

Eli Manning's new Giants experience: Football as a spectator sport

Former Giants quarterback Eli Manning laughs while attending training camp on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. Credit: AP/Corey Sipkin. Among the fans who filed into MetLife Stadium on Sunday for the Giants' opener against the Broncos, the first game since the pandemic with a full crowd of season-ticket holders, was a first-timer embracing his experience. He said he was looking forward to "enjoying it and rooting the team on." He noted he hoped to make such excursions with his wife and kids a "family tradition." And as he stood in the wide concourse of the building a few hours before kickoff he looked around like a tourist.
NFL
Sporting News

Peyton and Eli Manning on 'Monday Night Football': How to watch ESPN's new MegaCast for 2021 NFL season

The Manning brothers are returning to the gridiron — just in a different way. Over the next three seasons, Peyton and Eli Manning will host an alternate broadcast of Monday Night Football titled “Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli,” which will air on ESPN2 and ESPN+. The brothers will broadcast 10 games in each of those years for a total of 30.
NFL
Person
Eli Manning
Person
Tom Coughlin
#Metlife Stadium#Giants Stadium#American Football#Giants Ring#The New York Giants#Legacy Club#The Atlanta Falcons#Big Blue#Ole Miss#Twitter#Frank S Red Hot#Giants Com
wmleader.com

Eli Manning attends Giants game as spectator for first time

You know how those on the outside say things like “This is a big year for so-and-so” at the start of a new season, putting, if not heat, certainly attention on certain players?. Eli Manning, now an outsider (sort of), does that too. “I’m excited for the team,” Manning said...
NFL
NJ.com

Ex-Pro Bowl QB: Giants’ Daniel Jones has ‘a lot of Eli Manning in him’ — and that’s a good thing

If quarterback Daniel Jones continues to struggle with turnovers this season, the Giants will have a tough decision to make on him next offseason: Keep him or trade him?. The Giants will have to make that choice because Jones’ lucrative fifth-year option for 2023 becomes fully guaranteed if the Giants exercise it next offseason. This is why the Jets traded Sam Darnold to the Panthers after Year 3, instead of picking up his option. And the Jets, of course, then wound up drafting Zach Wilson second overall, to replace Darnold.
NFL
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
fox40jackson.com

Giants’ Daniel Jones tops Eli Manning’s best rushing year in single game

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones had a solid game even in a loss against the Washington Football Team on Thursday night. Jones was 22-for-32 with 249 passing yards and a touchdown pass. He didn’t throw an interception, nor did he fumble the ball, and that’s a win for someone who is among the leaders in turnovers since he entered the league in 2019.
NFL
NJ.com

‘Eli’s Places,’ hosted by ex-Giants QB Eli Manning, is off to flying start | How to watch

Eli Manning’s career as a host is off to a flying start. Along with crushing it alongside his brother Peyton in the debut of their alternate broadcast of Monday Night Football on ESPN, Eli’s has also seen three episodes of “Eli’s Places,” a college-football centric expansion of the “Peyton’s Places” franchise hosted by Manning’s older brother, be released.
NFL
wmleader.com

The Giants can’t screw up Eli Manning’s send-off

The Giants owe it to Eli Manning to refrain from crummy football this Sunday. It is his day. Manning gets inducted into the team’s Ring of Honor — the 43rd individual to get in — and becomes the 13th player to have his number retired by the Giants when his No. 10 gets put away for posterity. It would be a nice touch if the Giants currently wearing the unretired jerseys actually show up and give all involved something to cheer about.
NFL
Yardbarker

Giants QB Daniel Jones Reflects on Lessons Learned from Eli Manning

The New York Giants are Daniel Jones's team. But long before taking over the Giants and making the team his own, the team belonged to another gun slinger, by the name of Eli Manning, who, already the franchise record holder in just about every passing category, will be immortalized in franchise history when his jersey No. 10 is retired and his name is added to the tam's Ring of Honor.
NFL
New York Post

Listen to Episode 73 of ‘Blue Rush’: Eli Manning Talks Career, Giants Ring of Honor, Broadcasting

Mighty 10. Eli Manning doesn’t love the spotlight and all the attention on him. But on Sunday at MetLife Stadium, he will rightfully get all of it. The two-time Super Bowl champion Giants quarterback and future Hall of Famer will have his No. 10 retired and be inducted into the Giants Ring of Honor. It will be a special day in East Rutherford in a place he made his home for 16 seasons.
NFL

