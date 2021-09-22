CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Several former Lions are initial nominees for the Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 2022

The Pro Football Hall of Fame has released its initial modern-era nominees for the induction class of 2022. Among the initial nominees, several players spent at least part of their careers with the Lions.

Dre Bly (2003-2006)

Anquan Boldin (2016)

Lomas Brown (1985-1995)

Jeff Garcia (2005)

Kevin Glover (1985-1997)

Mel Gray (1989-1994)

Dave Krieg (1994)

Pat Swilling (1993-1994)

Not making the list is longtime kicker Jason Hanson, who retired in 2012. Hanson ranks fourth in NFL history in scoring, sixth in games and first in career extra points made. There are seven specialists nominated but none are Hanson. Also prominent among the snubs is former Lions wideout Herman Moore.

Of the ex-Lions, offensive tackle Lomas Brown and wide receiver Anquan Boldin appear to have the best chances to move forward in the nomination process.

The list of 125 modern-era nominees will be reduced to 25 semifinalists in November and subsequently down to 15 in January.

