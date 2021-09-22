County, MDT discuss Highway 135 speed
The Sanders County Commissioners met with representatives from Quinn’s Hot Springs Resort, Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) and Montana House of Representatives to discuss the possibility of taking action to increase the safety of Montana Highway 135. The road connects Montana Highway 200 and Interstate 90 at St. Regis. With a speed limit of nearly 70 miles per hour throughout the stretch and with its twists and turns, the commissioners and Quinn’s argue that it has become a hazard.www.scledger.net
