CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

Major US-EU meeting threatened by fallout from nuclear submarine deal that blindsided France

By Joel Gehrke
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AFmkr_0c4fUd5c00


NEW YORK U.S. diplomats could continue to get the cold shoulder from Europe if President Joe Biden's conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron failed to temper the outrage in Paris over an unexpected Australia-U.S.-U.K. arms deal.

A plan for U.S. and European Union officials to launch a major trade and technology initiative could soon be canceled, as the French, in particular, feel snubbed by the deal.

“There is a discussion, a rather animated discussion ... about what to do with that meeting in light of all the AUKUS business,” a European diplomat, using the acronym for the nuclear submarine agreement, said on condition of anonymity.

FRANCE RECALLS AMBASSADOR FROM WASHINGTON 'WITHOUT DELAY' AS MACRON RAGES AT BIDEN

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is under pressure from France to scrap the meeting, which threatens to jeopardize the most significant initiative that emerged from Biden’s June summit with the European Union leadership. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and at least some EU member states are trying to preserve the trade and technology council meeting, in part by emphasizing its value to Paris and European interests writ large.

“I would argue that for countries in the EU that we are hoping to involve more deeply in our Asia Pacific strategy, having the TTC is essential to that,” a senior State Department official told reporters Tuesday evening. “And we very much welcome the leadership that France has traditionally played in the Asia Pacific and that we have this vehicle, not just on the bilateral side but now on the multilateral side with the EU, to talk about all these issues and to strengthen the connection between what we’re trying to do in the transatlantic space to protect freedom and open, rules-based order and what we’re trying to do in the Indo-Pacific as well.”

That message is tailored to French complaints that Biden’s deal with the Australians — a pact shrouded from Paris until last week, even though it entailed the cancellation of a French contract to sell submarines to Australia — delivered a blow to U.S. and European efforts to cooperate in the Indo-Pacific. And that State Department argument is finding an echo in Europe, as allies balance their willingness to take offense on Europe’s behalf against the value they place on both the trade and technology council and the broader relationship with the United States.

“Everyone thinks the French have been treated badly, but you need to calibrate your reaction so you don't cut your nose to spite your face,” the European diplomat said.

A separate meeting that had been scheduled to take place on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly between Blinken and his counterparts from the U.S., France, Germany, and the United Kingdom — a so-called transatlantic Quad meeting — was also canceled, although Blinken’s team downplayed the significance of the change.

“Schedules got in the way of that [meeting] at the ministerial level, but a lot of those countries are going to see each other in other formats,” the senior State Department official said. “With regard to whether we end up needing a quad or having a quad later in the week ... schedules are always dynamic. I think the question is going to be whether it’s needed.”

Likewise, von der Leyen’s team postponed an EU meeting that had been scheduled to prepare for the Pittsburgh forum, even as Blinken arranged to meet with EU high representative Josep Borrell — who is perceived as wanting to “maintain a positive momentum in transatlantic relations,” as the European diplomat put it.

The path forward could be eased by Biden’s acknowledgment, in a Wednesday morning call with Macron, “that the situation would have benefited from open consultations among allies on matters of strategic interest to France and our European partners,” as the presidents said in a joint statement.

“The two leaders have decided to open a process of in-depth consultations, aimed at creating the conditions for ensuring confidence and proposing concrete measures toward common objectives,” they also said. “They will meet in Europe at the end of October in order to reach shared understandings and maintain momentum in this process. President Emmanuel Macron has decided that the French Ambassador will return to Washington next week. He will then start intensive work with senior US officials.”

Blinken’s team forecast Tuesday evening that the Pittsburgh meeting would proceed as planned, but von der Leyen is expected to make a final decision Thursday. And some in Europe sense that a cancellation of the trade and technology council meeting could jolt the Biden administration out of their conciliatory posture.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

“If it does get canceled, that will be something we have to manage with the Americans. So far, the Americans have realized ... they basically misjudged the situation,” the European diplomat said. “[If the EU goes forward with] canceling TTC or postponing TTC, they might be less inclined to make nice.”

Washington Examiner Videos

Comments / 1

Related
AFP

EU-US to seek shared tech rules despite French ire

The EU and US will this week embark on a tricky effort to deepen ties on tech regulation, but with France resisting the project in the wake of a row with Washington over a submarine deal. High-level talks will begin in the US city of Pittsburgh on Wednesday despite efforts by Paris to delay the meeting in retaliation for a pact between the US, Australia and Britain -- dubbed AUKUS -- that saw Canberra scrap a multi-billion-dollar submarine order from France. The EU-US Trade and Tech Council was set up after a summit in June to look at issues including trying to attune their strategies on regulating internet giants and defend democratic values. The council came at the request of the Europeans, who are seeking concrete signs of increased transatlantic cooperation after years of tension under former president Donald Trump, especially over trade.
U.S. POLITICS
Reuters

Quad leaders press for free Indo-Pacific, with wary eye on China

WASHINGTON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Leaders of the United States, Japan, India and Australia vowed on Friday to pursue a free and open Indo-Pacific region "undaunted by coercion" at their first in-person summit, which presented a united front amid shared concerns about China. The two-hour meeting at the White House...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

France's role in NATO not in question despite US rift

As tensions between France and the United States simmered this week over an Indo-Pacific defense deal that sank a multi-billion-dollar French submarine contract, a French general handed the baton of a key NATO command center to a fellow French air force officer.At a ceremony Thursday in Norfolk, Virginia, Gen. Philippe Lavigne took charge of Allied Command Transformation, where NATO does its strategic thinking, from Gen. Andre Lanata, who had led the center for three years. The handover cemented France’s place at the head of one of the military alliance's two strategic command centers, and NATO’s only headquarters in North...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
sandiegouniontribune.com

French minister: No mystery submarine deal came as ‘a shock’

STOCKHOLM — France’s defense minister said Friday it was “not a mystery” that the announcement of defense deal among the the United States, the United Kingdom and Australia that killed a multi-billion-dollar French submarine contract came as a shock to French officials. Defense Minister Florence Parly spoke after a meeting...
MILITARY
The Independent

Aukus defence pact has led to a ‘loss of trust’ in the US, says key adviser to Merkel

The Aukus defence pact has led to a “big loss of trust” in President Biden’s administration, a key adviser to German chancellor Angela Merkel has said. Christoph Heusgen, who served as German ambassador to the United States until June of this year, said that President Biden was treating allies in the same way as his predecessor Donald Trump did. He told The Financial Times that the agreement, which will allow Australia to build nuclear-powered submarines using British and American technology, was an “insult to a Nato partner”, adding: “I don’t know whether that loss has been sufficiently outweighed by the...
U.S. POLITICS
Washington Post

E.U. tells Russia not to carry out cyberattacks as Germany heads for Sunday election

The European Union’s foreign policy chief has warned Russia against carrying out “malicious cyber activities” on the eve of elections in Germany that Berlin fears are being targeted by Kremlin-backed hackers. Hackers have tried to steal data and access the personal accounts of government officials, politicians, journalists and activists, Josep...
POLITICS
The Independent

German election to set direction after 16 years under Merkel

Germany's closely fought election on Sunday will set the direction of the European Union s most populous country after 16 years under Angela Merkel whose party is scrambling to avoid defeat by its center-left rivals after a rollercoaster campaign. The environmentalist Greens also are eyeing at least a share of power.About 60.4 million people in the nation of 83 million are eligible to elect the new parliament, which decides who will be the next head of government. Recent polls point to a neck-and-neck race between Merkel's center-right Union bloc and the Social Democrats with the latter marginally...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Josep Borrell
Person
Emmanuel Macron
The Independent

France still bristling over Indo-Pacific sub snub

This week’s phone call between President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron may have soothed some of the incandescent rage with which France erupted over its exclusion from a new Indo-Pacific defense initiative, but the anger and resentment remain clear. After meeting Thursday with Secretary of State Antony Blinken on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian pointedly referred to the situation as a “crisis” that will take time and U.S. action to overcome.As part of the defense pact, Australia will cancel a multibillion-dollar contract to buy diesel-electric French submarines and acquire...
POLITICS
Telegraph

France warns submarine row puts Brexit talks at risk

Britain’s secret security pact with the US and Australia has put Brexit negotiations over Northern Ireland at risk, France said on Tuesday as it warned the submarine row was now a “European issue”. Paris is furious after being blindsided by the pact, which included an agreement to build nuclear submarines...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Nuclear Submarine#To France#Eu Countries#Eu#French#Biden European Commission#Ttc#State Department#Australians#The Indo Pacific#Americans
Defense One

Why France Is Getting No Sympathy for Its Lost Sub Deal

France is fuming over AUKUS—the new tripartite security arrangement that scuttled its contract to build submarines for Australia—but is receiving scarcely any expressions of sympathy from fellow EU member states. That may be because France itself uses some distinctly tough tactics to secure arms exports, and sells to customers others deem unsavory. Yes, Paris considers arms exports essential to its sovereignty, but its friends too are interested in sovereignty, not to mention fair play.
ECONOMY
AFP

How France was blindsided by the Australia-US sub deal

In June this year, French leader Emmanuel Macron welcomed Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison to Paris, with concern about the two allies' troubled submarine contract high on his mind. In remarks made on the sunlit steps of the Elysee Palace, he turned to "dear Scott" as he called him and promised that France would "go further and faster, if possible" and "respond to Australian needs". While Macron sounded like a slightly anxious salesman worried about a client slipping away, Morrison didn't mention the landmark deal -- worth Aus$50 billion (31 billion euros, $36.5 billion) when it was signed in 2016. He said nothing in his public remarks about what is known as "the contract of the century" in France, which has since opened a giant rift in the Western alliance.
POLITICS
Reuters

Germany warns of lost U.S. trust as France wins EU support

BRUSSELS, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Germany joined France on Tuesday in berating the United States for negotiating a security pact in secret with Australia and Britain that cost Paris a lucrative defence deal, while the EU's top official said such behaviour was unacceptable. read more. In a concrete signal of...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Germany
The Guardian

France tries to delay EU-Australia trade deal amid Aukus fallout

France is seeking to enlist European Union support to delay a planned EU-Australia trade deal, as part of a plan to punish Australia for what it regards as serial deceit and subterfuge by Canberra before it cancelled the contract for 12 attack-class French submarines. The A$90bn (£48bn) submarine contract was...
INDIA
hot96.com

Australian PM departs for Quad meeting amid French submarine deal fallout

CANBERRA (Reuters) – Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Monday departed for Washington to meet with leaders of the Quad grouping amid criticism over his government’s decision to abandon a $40 billion submarine deal with France. Australia last week said it would scrap a deal with France’s Naval Group to...
MILITARY
Telegraph

France cancels defence summit with UK as submarine deal fallout continues

France has cancelled a ministerial defence meeting with Britain this week amid an escalating diplomatic row over a nuclear-powered submarine deal. Paris was left blindsided by the announcement last week of a new trilateral security pact between the UK, US and Australia - known as AUKUS. It involved Canberra cancelling...
POLITICS
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
145K+
Followers
51K+
Post
90M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy