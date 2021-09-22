CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thompson Falls, MT

Street Smart

By Blaine Blackstone
 4 days ago

I read Jim Elliott’s last column with great interest. He was using his platform to explain his thoughts on Republican versus Democrat methodology in securing votes. The first sentence in the second paragraph stopped me in my tracks and had to be re-read three times to make sure I had understood its meaning. That sentence states, “Republicans try to get results by using emotion and Democrats by using logic;” I thought that was a, shall we say “interesting,” statement considering what we have seen from the Biden administration in just nine short months. However, I’m not a politician and never have been. Mr. Elliott was, so he probably has a different understanding of all of this than I do.

