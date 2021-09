Unedited excerpt from her diary regarding the trip from Hamilton, Montana to Whitepine. By the spring of 1901 the folks decided they did not care to stay in Hamilton. Uncle Mark and family had gone on to Whitepine and had written to the folks and told them there was a lot of vacant land around Whitepine. My dad decided to go down there and look around. The land was covered with timber from which they could make a living.