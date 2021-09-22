TF City Council member resigns

A Thompson Falls City Council member has resigned her position. Ward 3 representative Ruth Cheney has stepped down from the council, effective immediately. She resigned three months shy of the halfway point in her four-year term. “I just was not the right person for the job,” said Cheney. “I felt ineffective on the council. Things that I would like to have seen happen just didn’t.” Cheney explained that she tried to leave early enough to give the city time to find someone prior to the next meeting, set for October 13. “I felt I should get off to make room for somebody that is effective.”