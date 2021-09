Two North Carolina Court of Appeals judges — both of whom are white and both of whom are Republicans — on Tuesday slammed a Black defendant’s use of a speech by the state’s former chief justice in an attempt to reverse a cocaine conviction after a legally deficient police search and a subsequent guilty plea. The appeals court judges handed the defendant a win on legal grounds alone and not because he raised issues concerning alleged disparate treatment against Black people by the state’s courts. They also used two sharply worded concurrences to chastise the state’s former chief justice, who is Black, for addressing racial issues in the courts during a speech last summer.

