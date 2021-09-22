Nicole Richie's Hair Caught on Fire While Blowing Out Her Birthday Candles
Nicole Richie will definitely never forget her 40th birthday. On Sept. 21, Richie shared a video on Instagram of herself blowing out the candles on her birthday cake, surrounded by friends and family. And while the ceremonial moment starts out well and good, things take a very swift turn: Richie's hair catches on fire as she blows out her candles, and the fire quickly spreads up her curls. Clearly, Richie is okay and she joked about the situation in the caption of her post, but the video still looks terrifying and got a lot of celebrities and fans commenting on the unbelievable post. Read on to see the moment that's everyone's worst nightmare.bestlifeonline.com
