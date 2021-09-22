Lady Hawks keep up momentum with set of wins
The Blue Hawk volleyball team is keeping their momentum going, coming away with two wins last week, improving their record to 4-2. With various schedule changes due to COVID closures at other schools, the Hawks were scheduled to host Eureka Thursday and host Charlo on Saturday. However, Thompson Falls ended up traveling to Charlo on Thursday and then playing host to the Eureka Lions on Saturday for the team's first District 7-B conference game.
