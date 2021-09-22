Hawks run away with win, shutting out Superior 49-0

The Blue Hawk football team scored on their first drive against Alberton-Superior last Friday and never looked back. The Hawks won 49-0 at Previs Field in Thompson Falls. Senior quarterback Elijah Ratliff ran in a 33-yard touchdown during the Hawks' first drive. The Bobcats then turned the ball over on downs and the Hawks came back with another big run by Trae Thilmony, who drive the ball in 29 yards for a touchdown. Ryan Bucher then had a touchdown that was called back due to a Blue Hawk penalty, but Ratliff again ran in for a touchdown and the Hawks led 21-0 at the end of the first quarter.