Why You Shouldn’t Be A Law School Gunner

By Jordan Rothman
abovethelaw.com
 4 days ago

As mentioned in a prior article, a law school gunner is a law student who sits at the front of the class, raises their hand all the time, and does everything they can to earn good grades to the detriment of making social connections. It is true that law school grades are very important to law students since those grades are perhaps the single biggest factor in determining where a law student will work after graduating. However, grades are not everything, and being a gunner in law school can hurt your future career ambitions.

