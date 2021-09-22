CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLS

From the Supporters’ Section: The ‘fun’ is back at Atlanta United

By Dirty South Soccer
chatsports.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI spent this past Saturday in Atlanta to enjoy the game against D.C. United, and it was my first time there since we drew the Red Bulls 3-3 in 2019. Y’all, if I had the financial ability I’d be at every single game, that just isn’t my reality right now as much as I wish it was. I wanted to see how the vibe has changed since the club took a step back and realized it had lost its way over the past two years.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Paige Spiranac Names Her Favorite Sport To Watch Live

As much as Paige Spiranac loves golf, her actual favorite sport to watch in person is played indoors and in a much colder environment. During a recent appearance on the NHL and lifestyle podcast “Missin’ Curfew,” Spiranac said there is “nothing better” than watching hockey up close and personal. “It’s...
SPORTS
riverjournalonline.com

How To Plan the Most Fun and Exciting Trip to Atlanta

Trying to find the best trip to Atlanta can be a daunting task. There are so many things that you need to consider, from what type of trip you want (vacation or business), how much money you have for the trip, when is the best time to go, and what will your trip itinerary look like? The following will give some tips on planning an awesome trip to make it easier for people who are struggling with these questions!
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlanta United#Red Bulls#D C United#The Red Bulls 3 3
TheAtlantaVoice

Atlanta United kicks off 5th annual Unite & Conquer Cancer month

September marks the start of Atlanta United’s annual Unite and Conquer Cancer campaign while MLS WORKS – Major League Soccer’s social responsibility platform – and Continental Tire are teaming up to support Childhood Cancer Awareness Month with the 8th annual “Kick Childhood Cancer” campaign to raise awareness of pediatric cancers and fundraise for childhood cancer research. Atlanta United will observe its […]
ATLANTA, GA
thepeachreview.com

Match Preview: Atlanta United vs. FC Cincinnati

Atlanta United returns to action Wednesday when it hosts FC Cincinnati at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The match, presented by Novelis, is set to kick-off at 7 p.m. ET and will be regionally broadcast on Bally Sports Southeast. Atlanta owns an all-time record of 3-1-2 against FC Cincinnati: 2-0-1 at home, 1-0-1...
MLS
dirtysouthsoccer.com

Player ratings from Atlanta United’s 4-0 win over FC Cincinnati

GK Brad Guzan 6: A couple nice saves from shots inside the box, a couple missed sitters from Cincy, and not a whole lot else. RWB Brooks Lennon 7: Lennon looks firmly back to his best form this season and has even more opportunities to impact the game thanks to the play of the brilliant attackers in front of him. Nearly scored on two occasions and once brought the ball down beautifully in front of goal.
MLS
chatsports.com

Gonzalo Pineda invites Atlanta United supporters’ group members to view training

Atlanta United is set to open its Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Training Ground to selected fans representing various supporters groups to watch a team training session on Tuesday, Sept. 21, according to a team press release. This is the first time in the club’s history that fans registered with the club’s official supporters sections will have the chance to watch the Five Stripes train.
MLS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Sports
dirtysouthsoccer.com

Five Things to Know About Atlanta United This Week

What a week for Atlanta United! Since my article last Friday, Atlanta has won both games, scored a combined 7 goals, and made both club and MLS history in the process. Luiz Araujo got on the board with an absolute golazo, he sent an Orlando player back home by sliding him down I-75, Josef scored a brace to tally his 85th MLS regular season goal in 100 appearances, and so much more.
MLS
Washington Post

Defensive cracks break D.C. United in loss at Atlanta

Under first-year coach Hernán Losada, D.C. United is an ambitious bunch. The entertainment value is high, and the goals, such as Saturday’s lasers in Atlanta, are often of outrageous quality. United, though, is probably a year from contending for an MLS championship, and because it retains simpler goals this fall...
MLS
dirtysouthsoccer.com

Atlanta United vs. D.C. United: Match Thread and How to Watch

Atlanta United hosts their third home match in the past eight days this afternoon, welcoming D.C. United to the Benz in the hopes of continuing their newfound form under Gonzalo Pineda. Seven goals for and none against in the Five Stripes’ last two outings make for a pretty exciting statistic, one the team will be eager to add to today.
MLS
dirtysouthsoccer.com

Atlanta United defeats D.C. United in crucial Eastern Conference matchup

Atlanta United defeated D.C. United 3-2 in a pivotal matchup in the race for Eastern Conference playoff berths. That’s now seven wins out of the last eight games for Atlanta, and this most recent victory moved Atlanta to fourth (!) in the Eastern Conference standings. Results from around the East can very well change that outlook, but Atlanta has moved into the upper half of the table under Gonzalo Pineda. That’s a reality that didn’t seem possible in the latter days of the Heinze era.
MLS
Marietta Daily Journal

Surging Atlanta United topples D.C. United

Ezequiel Barco scored his seventh goal of the season off a free kick from distance and assisted Josef Martinez's team-leading ninth to help Atlanta United to a 3-2 victory over visiting D.C. United on Saturday afternoon. George Bello added a late insurance goal after some exceptional set-up work from Marcelino...
MLS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Sections

Notre Dame fans may be familiar with Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas as the traditional Nevada football powerhouse has produced former Irish players Ronnie Stanley, Alize Mack, and Nico Fertitta. Bishop Gorman was featured on ESPN Friday night as they took on Hamilton of Arizona in a matchup...
HIGH SCHOOL
90min

Why Atlanta United are genuine MLS Cup contenders

Atlanta United are MLS Cup contenders. Need a moment to take that statement in? We don't blame you. The Five Stripes won just two of their opening 17 MLS matches at the start of this season. But with a little help from interim manager Rob Valentino - following the departure...
MLS
chatsports.com

NY Jets’ defensive core is shining; injuries holding unit back from elite

Robert Saleh and Jeff Ulbrich‘s New York Jets defense has been strong through two games. Despite playing with the worst average starting field position in the NFL (own 38.6-yard line), the unit ranks 12th-best in fewest points allowed per drive (2.0). New York currently ranks 10th in fewest points allowed...
NFL
fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta United welcomes new service dog to team

ATLANTA - Atlanta United's newest teammate is already making a big impact. His name is King and he's part of America's VetDogs organization, an organization that provides service dogs to veterans and first responders to help with PTSD, seizures, and other injuries. King may be only a few months old,...
ATLANTA, GA
Arrowhead Pride

The ‘Z Key’ is back in Arrowhead Pride comment sections

If you are among the Kansas City Chiefs fans who have been following your team through Arrowhead Pride for a number of years, you may already know that just over a year ago, there was a significant change to the system that is used for comments on our articles. But...
CELL PHONES
The Daily

The pack is back: Husky student section returns

Once again, it’s that time of the year. Freshmen are filling the dorms, libraries are opening, and to everyone’s dismay, the days are getting progressively colder. After a year of online uncertainty and an unexpected year at home for many, students are finally returning to campus for an in-person fall quarter. Things are feeling like they’re back to normal, and a quick walk through campus can remind everyone what this means for Husky Stadium, especially this weekend.
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy