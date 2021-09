Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Max Muncy (knee) suffered a right knee injury while sliding into second base in the third inning of Wednesday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. He stayed in the game and went on to hit a solo home run in the fifth inning. The injury certainly appears to be minor. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told reporters that Muncy is expected to be good to go for the team's next game against the Cincinnati Reds on Friday. Muncy is in the midst of a fantastic season. He has 34 home runs on the year, just one shy of his career-high, and he's slashing .256/.375/.546 with 86 RBI and 89 runs.

MLB ・ 10 DAYS AGO