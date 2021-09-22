WATCH: Four-star RB George Pettaway to make college commitment live Wednesday on CBS Sports HQ

A four-star running back from the Class of 2022 will make his college commitment live Wednesday on CBS Sports HQ at 6:30 p.m. ET. George Pettaway of Nansemond-Suffolk Academy in Suffolk, Virginia, will announce his choice from a list of finalists that includes Florida, North Carolina, Oregon and Penn State. The Tar Heels are considered the favorite to land Pettaway, according to the 247Sports Crystal Ball. You can watch the announcement live in the video at the top of this page, on the CBS Sports App or via your connected device (Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV).