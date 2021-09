Nick Cave and Warren Ellis have released a new song, “Shyness,” a spoken-word letter to Daniel and Vera based on Cave’s the Red Hand Files Issue #68 from October 2019. The single, released via Cave’s online store Cave Things, is available as a two-sided black vinyl seven-inch. The music accompanying the spoken word lyrics was written by Cave and Ellis, and performed by the pair with the Sydney Symphony Orchestra. The B-side, “Witness,” was also performed with the orchestra. Earlier this year, Cave and Ellis released a collaborative album, Carnage. Next up, Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds will unveil B-Sides &...

