CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kansas State

Hackensack Teen Dead, Philly Man Hurt In Kansas Crash

By Nicole Acosta
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23XgfV_0c4fQuht00

An 18-year-old New Jersey woman was killed and two others injured in a rollover crash on Interstate 70 in Kansas, authorities say.

A rental box truck traveling west around 6:15 a.m. Monday, crossed into the center median several times and rolled over, according to Kansas Highway Patrol.

Hackensack's Isabella L. Carroll died, while Joshua A. Mejias Ramos, 23, of Philadelphia, and Brian Cordero Nunez, 22, of Paterson suffered minor injuries, police say.

It wasn't immediately clear who was behind the wheel.

No one was wearing a seatbelt, according to KHP's crash log.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Girl Dies In Trenton Shooting

A young girl died in a Trenton shooting Saturday, authorities said.Gunfire ran out on the first block of Bellevue Avenue around 6:45 p.m., striking the girl and two others, the Mercer County prosecutor’s office said.The girl -- reportedly 12 -- was pronounced dead at the hospital.None of the victim…
TRENTON, NJ
Daily Voice

Bicyclist Struck In South Jersey

A bicyclist was seriously hurt after being struck by a vehicle in Atlantic County, authorities said.The collision occurred about 2 p.m. Saturday on East Black Horse Pike at South Cologne Avenue in Hamilton, initial reports said.The crash victim was taken to AtlanticCare Medical Center, City Divisio…
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
New Jersey State
City
Paterson, NJ
Hackensack, NJ
Crime & Safety
Local
Kansas Accidents
City
Hackensack, NJ
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
Daily Voice

Motorcyclist Thrown, Seriously Hurt In Jersey Shore Crash

A motorcyclist was seriously hurt after being thrown from his vehicle, authorities said.The crash occurred about noon Saturday on Route 35 in Middletown, reports said.EMS was taking the injured rider, who was suffering from trauma, to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune, initial repor…
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kansas Highway Patrol#Accident#Interstate 70#Khp
Daily Voice

Two Men Found Dead After Single-Car Crash In Region

Two people were found dead inside a car that crashed off a roadway and into the woods in the region, authorities said.Massachusetts State Police troopers in Hampden County from the Town of Russell barracks responded to the single-vehicle crash on Old Westfield Road in Granville Saturday, Sept. 25 a…
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

South Jersey Woman, 28, Killed In Virginia Crash

A 28-year-old woman from South Jersey was killed in an out-of-state crash earlier this week, authorities said.Hasina K. Camacho-Prather was driving southbound on Route 29 in Nelson County, Virginia, when the fatal single-car crash occurred about 7 a.m. Tuesday, according to Virginia State Police.Ca…
VIRGINIA STATE
Daily Voice

NJ Jail Mistakenly Releases Robbery Suspect Wanted In Ohio

An Ohio robbery suspect "walked out" of a New Jersey jail after appearing in court on a local charge, authorities said.The Mercer County Correctional Center mistakenly released the inmate, the county said in a statement Friday. Clark Green Jr., 54, was set free about 8:30 p.m. Thursday in Trenton, …
OHIO STATE
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
133K+
Followers
27K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy