CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania unveils newest climate action plan — and it focuses in part on coal and gas

By Paul J. Gough
Pittsburgh Business Times
Pittsburgh Business Times
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The 278-page plan, released Wednesday afternoon, charts 18 actions for Pennsylvania to meet the Wolf administration’s goals to cut greenhouse gas emissions 26% by 2025 and 80% by 2050 compared to what was being produced in 2005.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Related
Pittsburgh Business Times

Department of Mobility and Infrastructure releases ambitious new plan for the next 50 years of transportation

The City of Pittsburgh’s Department of Mobility and Infrastructure is dreaming big with its newly released 2070 Mobility Vision Plan. The plan, which encompasses the next 50 years of the city’s future, will serve as a guide for infrastructure investment to improve mobility justice and economic growth. The plan considers and anticipates rapid development as well as the impact of climate change.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pittsburgh Business Times

SuLo nearly doubles its local charging station footprint following license agreement with University of Pittsburgh

XYZ Technology Corp. announced it received a license to deploy its SuLo charging stations across the University of Pittsburgh's campus. The license agreement now nearly doubles the Pittsburgh-based company's footprint across the city, going from 30 stations across its partnering businesses and organizations to 57 following the installation of 27 stations throughout Pitt's campus.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pittsburgh Business Times

Following new strategic investment, Carnegie Foundry gears up to launch Pittsburgh's future robotics companies

For the first two years of his company's launch, Robert Szczerba said he has been keeping Carnegie Foundry LLC in "stealth mode." But now, with a recently announced leading investment from specialty vehicle and equipment manufacturer Oshkosh Corp. from Oshkosh, Wisconsin, Szczerba said he's ready to use the Foundry to work with those developing robotics and AI-based intellectual property coming out of Carnegie Mellon University and place them into product mode, with the eventual goal to then spin off these ideas into standalone companies. The Foundry also will equip the founders of these ideas with the business and engineering expertise needed to survive independently.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Pittsburgh Business Times

Local organization leaders react to Pittsburgh being named among top 25 global emerging startup ecosystems in new report

On Wednesday, a new report from research firm Startup Genome ranked Pittsburgh's startup ecosystem as No. 23 in its 2021 GSER global list of Emerging Startup Ecosystems study. In that report, which included an analysis of 275 regions globally for the ranking of top 30 overall ecosystems and top 100 emerging ecosystems, Startup Genome found that Pittsburgh has created $5 billion in ecosystem value and has seen $180 million in total early-stage funding over the past two-and-a-half years. The firm also found that Pittsburgh's median Series A funding round reaches $3.4 million, and its average software engineer salary is $81,000, both surpassing the global figures of $3 million and $44,000, respectively.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pittsburgh Business Times

Growing electronic sensor manufacturer buys Southpointe building for new headquarters

Nokomis Inc., a maker of electromagnetic sensors, soon won't have to split its offices between Charleroi and Peters Township. The tech company has opted to buy a nearly empty office building at 370 Southpointe Dr. at the Washington County business park, which it plans to consolidate into as it continues to grow, according to Hanna Langholz Wilson Ellis, which represented the property for sale.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Greenhouse Gas Emissions#Action Plan#Climate Action
Pittsburgh Business Times

First look: OneValley celebrates opening of Pittsburgh's latest coworking space following $13.7 million renovation of former locomotive roundhouse

Silicon Valley-based entrepreneurship platform OneValley celebrated the opening of its new coworking space, the Roundhouse at Hazelwood Green, following $13.7 million in renovations and additions made to a former locomotive storage and repair building. The facility, which spans 26,000 gross square feet, will operate on a membership basis with different...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pittsburgh Business Times

Despite high national demand, UPMC monoclonal antibody supply 'good'

The surge in Covid-19 cases has led to a boom in the use of monoclonal antibodies nationally, although the Pittsburgh region isn’t impacted by any shortages at the moment. Monoclonal antibodies are one of the few effective therapies for people who have contracted Covid-19, although the therapy is only available in an outpatient setting and works best when it’s provided early in the course of the disease. But it’s also the backstop for the surge in cases that are happening due to the delta variant.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pittsburgh Business Times

U.S. Transportation Secretary announces Port Authority of Allegheny County will receive $216.9 million grant for Covid-19 recovery

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced on Monday that the Port Authority of Allegheny County will be receiving $216.9 million in grant funds from The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration (FTA). The funds are a part of the American Rescue Plan (ARP) and were granted in an effort...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Pittsburgh Business Times

Pittsburgh-based biotech company on a growth path

NeuBase Therapeutics Inc., the Pittsburgh-based biotechnology company, has expanded in the city as well as in Massachusetts as it prepares for the investigational new drug application of its first candidate in its pipeline. NeuBase (Nasdaq: NBSE) recently opened its headquarters at The Riveria on Technology Drive in South Oakland amid...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pittsburgh Business Times

COLLIERS ENGINEERING & DESIGN PARTNERS WITH BERGMANN

Colliers Engineering & Design, a national multi-discipline engineering design firm, is pleased to announce it has entered into an agreement to partner with Bergmann, of Rochester, New York. Bergmann is an award-winning architectural and engineering firm that offers full service building, planning and design capabilities. “Bergmann’s geographic reach complements our existing national footprint and will help us scale-up our existing services,” explained Kevin L. Haney, PE, President and CEO of Colliers Engineering & Design. “They will also provide us with several new services and building design capabilities that can be leveraged across our entire client network providing large project and design-build experience.” “This unique partnership supports our focus on continued growth for our clients, partners and employees,” stated Pietro V. Giovenco, PE, President and CEO of Bergmann. “Together with Colliers Engineering & Design we bring to the market a depth of expertise and portfolio of capabilities that will serve increased demand across the nation. All with a shared focus on excellence and the highest quality of service.” The addition of Bergmann’s services to Colliers Engineering & Design’s existing service lines promises to create a dynamic and positive environment, positioning both entities to better serve their clients with more comprehensive services and continue growth opportunities within the A/E industry. This agreement maintains the firm’s senior leadership as significant shareholders of the business under Colliers Engineering & Design’s unique partnership model and is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2021. About Colliers Engineering & Design Colliers Engineering & Design is a trusted provider of multi-discipline engineering, design and consulting services to public and private sector clients. Headquartered in Red Bank, New Jersey with a network of offices throughout the United States, we specialize in providing a comprehensive suite of services including Civil/Site, Transportation, Governmental, Survey/Geospatial, Infrastructure, Geotechnical/Environmental, Telecommunications, Utilities/Energy, and Project Management. Our talented professionals utilize the most advanced technologies to deliver customized solutions for our clients. Learn more at www.colliersengineering.com. About Colliers Colliers (NASDAQ, TSX: CIGI) is a leading diversified professional services and investment management company. With operations in 68 countries, our more than 15,000 enterprising professionals work collaboratively to provide expert advice to maximize the value of property for real estate occupiers, owners and investors. For more than 25 years, our experienced leadership, owning approximately 40% of our equity, has delivered compound annual investment returns of almost 20% for shareholders. In 2019, corporate revenues were more than $3.0 billion ($3.5 billion including affiliates), with $33 billion of assets under management in our investment management segment. Learn more about how we accelerate success at corporate.colliers.com, Twitter @Colliers or LinkedIn.
ROCHESTER, NY
Pittsburgh Business Times

First Look: MSA's manufacturing expansion in Cranberry Township

MSA Safety Inc.’s new 20,000-square-foot addition doesn’t just represent the latest iteration of its state-of-the-art gas-detection products, but it also represents what the Cranberry Township-based manufacturer said is its commitment to western Pennsylvania. MSA (NYSE: MSA) could have located the facility anywhere within its global footprint, and in fact moved...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
Pittsburgh Business Times

Google and City of Pittsburgh unveil online public Environmental Insights Explorer

The Sustainability and Resilience Division of Pittsburgh's Department of City Planning has unveiled a new Environmental Insights Explorer. Developed by Google Inc., the new tool aims to allow residents to visually understand different environmental impacts in the region and see how emissions can be decreased by creating efficiencies in the transportation, building and energy sectors as well as with tree canopy coverage.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pittsburgh Business Times

Pittsburgh Business Times

Pittsburgh, PA
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
347K+
Views
ABOUT

The Pittsburgh Business Times provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/pittsburgh

Comments / 0

Community Policy