How to Purchase Disney Genie+ and Lightning Lane Passes
Many changes are coming to not only the Walt Disney World Resort in terms of the 50th anniversary celebrations but also Disneyland Resort. Both theme park resorts are finally back to selling Annual Passes, but FastPass and MaxPass have both been missing since pre-pandemic. Recently, we discovered that Disney World and Disneyland would be incorporating Disney Genie into Guest’s day with the additional option of Disney Genie+ for purchase.insidethemagic.net
Comments / 0