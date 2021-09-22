CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Key Libya commander suspends duties ahead of December vote

KAAL-TV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLibya's powerful, east-based commander announced Wednesday he was suspending his role as leader of a self-styled Libyan army for the next three months - the clearest indication yet that he may be contemplating a run for president in December elections. If he runs, commander Khalifa Hifter would be one of...

