Labor union SEIU 32BJ endorses Jersey City Mayor Fulop for re-election at City Hall
Labor union SEIU 32BJ endorsed Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop for re-election at a press conference in front of City Hall this afternoon. “Working families are integral to the foundation of our city, and as mayor I am committed to protecting workers’ right to unionize, to prioritizing labor rights in all aspects of city government and to adding my voice to the fight for higher wages, stronger benefits and fairer working conditions,” Fulop said.hudsoncountyview.com
