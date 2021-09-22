CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

UI Take Back The Night Rally Thursday

By Evan Ellis
pullmanradio.com
 4 days ago

The University of Idaho’s annual Take Back the Night rally is Thursday night. The event is an effort to spread awareness of interpersonal violence on campus. Former UI diving champion Mairin Jameson will deliver the keynote address. Former UI Athletics Director Rob Spear was fired in 2018 for mishandling Jameson’s sexual assault case. Take Back the Night starts at 7:00 on the Theophilus Tower Lawn. The speech will be followed by a candlelit march around campus.

pullmanradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
wtaq.com

Appleton East Investigating Situation Involving Staff Member

APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Appleton East High School says it is investigating a situation involving a staff member. In a letter to parents Thursday, principal Matt Mineau did not give further details on the situation but did say the most important responsibility in the matter is the safety and well-being of its students.
APPLETON, WI
Middletown Press

Elementary school student reading, math proficiency declines

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The proficiency of New Mexico's elementary students in math and reading has dropped significantly amid the pandemic, with only 31% achieving it, according to a review of preliminary academic data made public Wednesday. The drop in math and reading proficiency from 37% in the 2018-2019...
EDUCATION
NottinghamMD.com

Maryland School for the Blind teacher announced as Computer Science Teachers Association Equity Fellow

NOTTINGHAM, MD—The Maryland School for the Blind on Friday announced that Regina Fugate has been selected as a 2021-22 Computer Science Teachers Association (CSTA) Equity Fellow. Fugate, a certified teacher of the visually impaired (TVI), is a 2002 graduate of Berea College in Kentucky and received her Master’s Degree in Special Education from Vanderbilt University in 2007. She has been … Continue reading "Maryland School for the Blind teacher announced as Computer Science Teachers Association Equity Fellow" The post Maryland School for the Blind teacher announced as Computer Science Teachers Association Equity Fellow appeared first on Nottingham MD.
NOTTINGHAM, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Idaho State
The 74

Whitmire: Elementary School Holds Answers to Male Education Crisis

A recent dramatic dip in male college enrollment and graduation flushed out multiple academic experts to explain why. The academics sound smart, and they all offer valid pieces of the puzzle. Problem is, I get the impression none of them has ever reported from an actual elementary school, where these gender gaps start. This week, […]
EDUCATION
se.edu

Take Back The Night

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Southeastern Student Wellness presents “Take Back the Night” – a march and candlelight vigil to bring awareness to domestic violence. The March will start at 5:30PM at the front gates of Paul Laird Field. The Vigil will begin at 6:00PM at Market Square. *Buses...
DURANT, OK
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Help Take Back The Night In Sioux Falls

In 1987 the first Domestic Violence Awareness Month was held in October. In the 30 years since much progress has been made, but so much more needs to be done. As the old saying goes, "statistics don't lie". On average, nearly 20 people per minute are physically abused by an intimate partner.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Hot 104.7

Help Take Back The Night In Sioux Falls

In 1987 the first Domestic Violence Awareness Month was held in October. In the 30 years since much progress has been made, but so much more needs to be done. As the old saying goes, "statistics don't lie". On average, nearly 20 people per minute are physically abused by an intimate partner.
SIOUX FALLS, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy