UI Take Back The Night Rally Thursday
The University of Idaho’s annual Take Back the Night rally is Thursday night. The event is an effort to spread awareness of interpersonal violence on campus. Former UI diving champion Mairin Jameson will deliver the keynote address. Former UI Athletics Director Rob Spear was fired in 2018 for mishandling Jameson’s sexual assault case. Take Back the Night starts at 7:00 on the Theophilus Tower Lawn. The speech will be followed by a candlelit march around campus.pullmanradio.com
