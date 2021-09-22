View from the Front Line
Covid numbers are on the rise in our area, and the staff at Gothenburg Health is finding themselves in a position they hoped they would never again be in. Due to positivity rate increases in the community, Gothenburg Health Clinic has once again instituted a respiratory clinic - meaning patients who come to the clinic exhibiting potential Covid-related symptoms are separated from the rest of the population. It’s all about reducing risk, explained Dr. Carol Shackleton, Chief Medical Officer at Gothenburg Health.www.gothenburgleader.com
