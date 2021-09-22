View from the Front Line

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Ellen Mortensen
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCovid numbers are on the rise in our area, and the staff at Gothenburg Health is finding themselves in a position they hoped they would never again be in. Due to positivity rate increases in the community, Gothenburg Health Clinic has once again instituted a respiratory clinic - meaning patients who come to the clinic exhibiting potential Covid-related symptoms are separated from the rest of the population. It’s all about reducing risk, explained Dr. Carol Shackleton, Chief Medical Officer at Gothenburg Health.

PIX11

NY prepares for health care staff shortage as COVID vaccine mandate looms

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York officials are prepared to call in medically trained National Guard members and retirees to address potential staffing shortages caused by an approaching COVID-19 vaccine mandate for health care workers, Gov. Kathy Hochul said Saturday. Hochul released a plan to address what she called preventable staffing shortages in hospitals and other […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
healththoroughfare.com

Doctor From California Refuses to Get Vaccinated for COVID-19

It may be surprising for most people, but not all doctors and those working in the medical field are willing to get vaccinated for COVID. One good example is the case of a doctor from the Californian city of Santa Barbara. Dr. Mark Abate is his name, and he’s a hematologist and oncologist with experience of over 33 years. According to Independent.com, he refuses COVID vaccination.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KMBC.com

FDA recommends COVID-19 booster shots for front-line workers, elderly

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — The Food and Drug Administration commissioner singling out health care workers and teachers to be eligible for the Pfizer booster is news a lot of front-line workers have been waiting to hear. While the FDA did not end up recommending booster shots for the general population, front-line...
INDEPENDENCE, MO
International Business Times

213 Fully Vaccinated Pennsylvania Residents Have Died Of COVID-19

More than 200 people in Pennsylvania have died of COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated against the virus, according to state data. Between Jan. 1 and Sept. 7, 2021, 213 fully vaccinated individuals died of the novel coronavirus. The deaths represent 3% of the 6,472 COVID-19-related deaths reported in the state in the same period.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Morganton News Herald

Our front-line heroes could use a little help

Feeling overworked and underappreciated, hospital workers throughout the state seem both puzzled and frustrated by an increasingly indifferent public. Time was when doctors, nurses and other workers were routinely hailed as heroes for their work in trenches and on the front lines of the pandemic. Time was, as a story...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
TODAY.com

Go on the front lines of America’s fentanyl epidemic and the fight to end it

Some 93,000 people in the United States died of a drug overdose in 2020, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — a 30% increase from 2019. The biggest killer was a synthetic opioid called fentanyl, which is tightening its grip on the Western U.S. NBC’s Jacob Soboroff has this week’s Sunday Focus.Sept. 26, 2021.
HEALTH
RiverBender.com

Getting Prediabetes Under Control

PEORIA - Most people have heard about diabetes and the potentially serious impact it can have on one’s health. But prediabetes, which might not be as well-known, should also be on your radar. Prediabetes is a precursor to diabetes that puts a person at increased risk of developing type 2 diabetes, heart disease, and stroke. But the good news is that it can be controlled through lifestyle changes before it turns into an even bigger problem. “Prediabetes is a serious health condition Continue Reading
PEORIA, IL
Kansas Reflector

Advocates spotlight Kansas maternal health shortfalls, possible remedies

TOPEKA — Kansas maternal health stakeholders are advising state lawmakers to strengthen government financial backing of maternal health providers to counteract preventable deaths. More than a dozen providers, citizens and advocates reported Wednesday to the Joint Committee on Home and Community Based Services and KanCare Oversight on worsening outcomes for Kansas women during pregnancy, at […] The post Advocates spotlight Kansas maternal health shortfalls, possible remedies appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
KATC News

Ochsner to provide Pfizer booster shots

Ochsner Lafayette General will begin administering Pfizer booster shots to those adults who meet the CDC criteria this week. Pfizer booster shots will be administered to individuals beginning Monday, September 27, 2021 at the Domingue Recreation Center.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Virginia Mercury

Vaccine mandates don’t appear to be driving the current nursing shortage in Virginia

Last week, the Virginia Nurses Association held a virtual news conference to discuss the COVID-19 pandemic. Unlike in the summer, the tone wasn’t optimistic. This time, nurses across the state had gathered to share the growing toll of providing intensive care amid worsening staffing shortages. “Our nurses are mentally depleted, exhausted and traumatized,” said association […] The post Vaccine mandates don’t appear to be driving the current nursing shortage in Virginia appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
AOL Corp

Natural immunity emerges as potential legal challenge to federal COVID-19 vaccination mandates

The argument that natural immunity against COVID-19 is an alternative to vaccination is emerging as a potential legal challenge to federally mandated vaccination policies. Vaccination is already required for certain workers and some college students. The federal government, despite steeper legal hurdles to imposing vaccination, has also invoked the U.S. Department of Labor to mandate inoculation for health care workers and is expected to roll out a larger policy effectively mandating vaccination for a majority of U.S. workers.
U.S. POLITICS
CBS DFW

State Fair Taking Extra Measures To Keep Guests Safe

FAIR PARK (CBSDFW.COM – Two million people are expected to visit the fair this year which involves a lot of planning. Of course, during a pandemic guests’ health is top priority. As soon as you walk through the gates, you see hand sanitizing stations. All of the tables are also spaced out, as well as some attractions. Fair officials put a lot of planning into all of this and tonight fair goers say they’re noticing. The food, the rides and of course Big Tex. It’s enough to bring Nick Fletcher, no relation to Fletcher’s corn dogs, out for his first in-person event since...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
KRDO News Channel 13

Pfizer booster shot approved by CDC for at-risk groups

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Today, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) officially recommended Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine booster shots for people at higher risk for COVID-19. Booster doses should be given at least six months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series. The updated CDC guidance recommends Pfizer booster shots for people 65 years The post Pfizer booster shot approved by CDC for at-risk groups appeared first on KRDO.
HEALTH

