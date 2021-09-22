Empowering Convenience Retailers and Fuel Marketers to Overcome Critical Industry Challenges

It’s the September issue of Supply and Demand Chain Executive and this one particularly excites me because we’re really tackling modern topics head on. It is our second annual Women in Supply Chain Award, which continues to awe me as our team here at SDCE pours through the numerous accomplishments from these women. The leadership qualities they possess kept our supply chains moving throughout not just an unstoppable pandemic, but endless new disruptions that occurred throughout this entire year. While I’d like to think that it is an everlasting theme to see women in the supply chain instead of a modern theme, it certainly is timely as we’ve seen the number of women working in this industry skyrocket recently.

